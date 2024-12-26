Malaysians Are Using Telemedicine Apps To Get MCs, But Is It Valid?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

People used to have to go to the supermarket to buy groceries, or go to school to learn or teach. But nowadays, most things can be done remotely and does not require any face-to-face interaction.

Getting a medical consultation is not any different today. We now have the option of receiving healthcare services via telemedicine apps like Doctor Anywhere, ManaDr, and MyHealth360.

Through these apps, patients can get a registered doctor’s diagnosis, receive medicine, and even a medical certificate (MC) should they need one.

How do telemedicine apps work?

Telemedicine enables remote healthcare and basically makes it possible for physicians to treat patients whenever needed and wherever the patient is, by using a smartphone or a computer.

A patient would have to self-report their symptoms to the doctor via a video and audio interaction, after which their doctor would perform a diagnosis based solely on what their patient reported, provide a consultation, and prescribe medicine as well as an MC if required or requested.

Telemedicine is legal in Malaysia but has laws that govern its practice

While the use of telemedicine is legally allowed, there are a few rules and regulations that govern its practice here. The laws are there to protect the privacy of patients, as well as to curb abuse of the service, such as patients requesting for medical leave (MC) when they are not actually ill.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Ministry of Health has been looking to tighten the rules over the issuance of MCs after it had received feedback from various employers and government agencies about the “excessive issuance” of MCs following outpatient medical service consultations, particularly teleconsultations.

Telemedicine Act 1997

The Telemedicine Act 1997 (TA) is a Malaysian law that regulates the practice of telemedicine. It was passed by parliament in 1997 but never enforced.

Law firm Wong & Partners published a report on 11 November announcing the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) proposal to abolish the TA.

The report also explained the justification and impact of the abolishment which include:

The TA does not cover the diversity of current practices and global trends of telemedicine.

Amending the TA is inefficient as compared to enacting new legislation that is more comprehensive and inclusive for the practice of telemedicine.

Existing legislation can be enforced for telemedicine practice, such as the Medical Act 1971, the Personal Data Protection Act 2010, and the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) Guideline on Telemedicine.

“Since the TA has never been in operation, there should be no immediate impact for healthcare providers and the public regarding it’s abolishment,” said the report.

Should you be using MCs issued by telemedicine apps?

Legally, you could, but at your own risk. Taking Singapore as an example, there have been reports of individuals who abuse telemedicine services.

A report by Malay Mail said several doctors in Singapore have noted difficulties with patients who misuse the system or demand MCs without valid reasons.

According to Singapore-based media outlet CNA, several doctors were quoted saying patients get frustrated when questioned about their medical histories or frequent MC requests.

One doctor with experience on platforms like Doctor Anywhere and ManaDr said they have seen cases where patients blatantly say they are “clearing MC”, while some other patients try to obtain MCs while they are visibly overseas, which can be verified through geotags.

This abuse of telemedicine services may affect employers’ willingness to accept MCs issued by the apps.

At the end of the day, it’s still entirely up to the patient where he or she gets their MCs, but getting one from a physical visit to the doctor is undeniable proof that you have received a proper medical diagnosis and consultation.

