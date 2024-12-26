Johor Hospital Under Fire: Viral Post Alleges RM50,000 Transfer Fee After Delivery Crisis

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A private hospital in Johor has launched an investigation after a father’s social media post went viral, alleging medical negligence during his wife’s delivery that left his newborn in critical condition.

The father said the incident occurred at Columbia Asia Hospital and involved a case where the newborn allegedly inhaled meconium (fetal stool) during delivery, leading to severe complications, including lung injury, heart displacement, and blood cell deficiency.

According to the father’s Facebook post, which has been shared over 10,000 times:

No doctor was present during the late-night delivery

Only midwives were available to assist with the natural birth

Despite signs of meconium presence during labour, staff allowed the delivery to proceed

The hospital later suggested transferring the baby to a specialist facility at a cost of RM50,000.

Columbia Asia Hospital JB… My wife and I were so happy at first! But it turned into a tragedy when another doctor came into the ward with the news. Damn these midwives – if there’s no emergency doctor at night, why ask my wife to come for delivery then?!

Hospital Launches Probe After Alleged Medical Negligence

Columbia Asia Hospital has issued a statement acknowledging the incident, but details remain limited due to patient confidentiality obligations.

The management has contacted the affected family, and a comprehensive review of the case is underway.

The statement read that the hospital will cooperate fully and transparently with relevant parties in any investigation.

We ask for the necessary time to investigate and verify the facts.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Oriental Daily and Guang Ming.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.