Would You Pay RM500 For A Bathroom Break? KL Restaurant’s Controversial Rules Resurfaces

Imagine being charged RM500 – roughly a quarter of a minimum wage worker’s monthly salary – for taking a bathroom break.

Or losing RM100 from your paycheck for being sick enough to need a medical certificate.

These are among the workplace policies allegedly implemented at a popular Japanese restaurant chain in Kuala Lumpur, according to social media posts that have gone viral this week.

The posts included what appeared to be photographs of staff notices detailing the system of fines, along with alleged screenshots of management messages warning employees against sharing company policies publicly.

While these allegations first emerged in February, they have recently resurfaced and gained renewed attention on social media platforms.

The claims have struck a chord with many who found the alleged practices particularly egregious – almost too cruel to be true, yet the detailed nature of the allegations has reignited their viral spread.

The Price of Making Mistakes

The reported fines are particularly striking for workers who had to handle delicate dishware, especially during hectic service hours.

RM300 for a broken bowl (equivalent to about 3 days’ wages for a minimum wage worker), RM100 for damaged cutlery, RM500 for bathroom breaks and RM100 deduction for submitting medical certificates.

The restaurant chain has since issued statements defending its position and attempting to clear the air, stating that the circulated documents were taken out of context and do not accurately reflect its current workplace policies.

This case reminds social media users to think twice before resharing posts that may present incomplete or outdated information.

Doing so without including subsequent developments and clarifications can perpetuate misconceptions and potentially harm businesses unfairly.

