[Watch] Christmas Tree Display Outside Sunway Pyramid Catches Fire

A Christmas tree display outside one of Malaysia’s largest shopping malls caught fire recently, causing a brief alarm among shoppers.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said they received an emergency call at 7:10 pm local time about the incident at Sunway Pyramid.

A fire engine with six personnel was immediately dispatched from the Subang Jaya fire station, said the department in a statement.

Meanwhile, the mall security and maintenance teams had initiated their emergency protocols before firefighters arrived.

By the time our team arrived seven minutes later, mall staff had successfully extinguished the fire.

Social Media Reaction

Witnesses reported seeing thick smoke rising from the Christmas decoration display in the mall’s main concourse area.

Initial investigations found no structural damage to the building, and no injuries were reported among shoppers or staff.

The fire’s cause and the extent of damage are still under investigation, authorities said.

Thanks to the mall’s efficient crowd management, visitors were calmly directed away from the affected area, and the mall’s interior operations continued without disruption.

The incident comes as shopping malls across Malaysia see increased footfall during the Christmas and year-end holidays.

Videos of the incident quickly circulated on social media platforms, with several shoppers capturing footage of smoke billowing from the festive display. (Video: Facebook/Ng Chuen Leong)

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

