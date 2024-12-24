Fans Criticised For Singapore Flag Disrespect At Bukit Jalil Stadium

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A group of football fans, believed to be Malaysia’s national team supporters, has drawn criticism for displaying Singapore’s flag upside down following Malaysia’s elimination from the ASEAN Championship.

The incident occurred after Singapore’s draw with Malaysia on 20 December at Bukit Jalil Stadium, which secured the Lions a spot in the semi-finals while eliminating Harimau Malaya from the tournament.

Photos circulating on social media platforms showed about 30 to 40 people posing with Singapore flags held upside down.

Some individuals made offensive gestures, and a Singapore banner was also displayed upside down.

The images have since gone viral across various social media platforms.

The Digital Backlash Begins

The incident has sparked strong reactions from netizens in both countries:

“Such disgrace and disrespect. Totally unacceptable,” wrote one social media user.

Another commented: “Any citizen that speaks negatively or acts this way doesn’t deserve to live in their own country. Never play with a country’s flag that way.”

However, some attendees of the match offered a more nuanced view:

One Redditor who claimed to be present at the game stated that the “huge majority of Malaysian fans are awesome.”

Malaysia exited the tournament after finishing third in the group stage, securing only one victory against Timor-Leste.

say what you want about singapore but you will never find sinkies holding the malaysian flag upside down. basic respect, folks https://t.co/ZcRUxmBET8 — mesh (@AssemblyRoti) December 23, 2024

The Eternal Squabble

The relationship between these two nations has always been complicated, like siblings who moved out of their parent’s house but can’t stop competing over who’s more successful.

They argue about who makes better chicken rice, whose skyline is more impressive, and, in a particularly heated ongoing debate, who invented cendol.

The irony, of course, is that both nations’ football teams have historically struggled to make significant impacts beyond their regional comfort zone.

RANKING FIFA FOR ASEAN JUNE 2023



Vietnam 95 (1238.23 pts)

Thailand 113 (1174.37 pts)

Philippines 135 (1095.66 pts)

Malaysia 137 (1091.57 pts)

Indonesia 150 (1047.46 pts)

Singapore 158 (1014.78 pts)

Myanmar 160

Cambodia 176

Laos 188

Brunei 191

Timor Leste 195 — Football Tribe MY 🇲🇾 (@MYFootballTribe) June 29, 2023

This latest chapter in the eternal Malaysia-Singapore rivalry shows that sometimes, the fiercest competitions aren’t played on the field.

Instead, they unfold in the complex psychology of two nations that can’t quite decide if they’re best friends or bitter rivals—or perhaps, most accurately, both.

Reports also emerged of hooliganism at an LRT station following the game, further tarnishing the reputation of Malaysian football fans and overshadowing what should have been a celebration of the sport.

Hell nah I stumbled Malaysian football fans raging in TBS just now YALL WEIRD FANATICS CALMED DOWN IT JUST FOOTBALL adat la kalau tak menang😭😭😭



Hitting public transport boils me bro THATS NOT YOUR BAPAK PROPERTY damn buat malu malaysia la siot raging ni pic.twitter.com/oqPkMBQViJ — ely (yes im going to cf) (@elybaeraq) December 20, 2024

Parts of this story have been sourced from Mothership.

READ MORE: “SG Is Better!” – Writer Claims Singapore Does Everything Better Than Malaysia Including FOOD!?

READ MORE: Someone In Singapore Put Up Jalur Gemilang Outside A HDB Flat – Did You Know This Is Illegal?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.