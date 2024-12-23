Malaysia’s Badminton Gets Boost As 100Plus Extends 20-year Partnership To 2028

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The nation’s leading isotonic beverage brand, 100Plus, has extended its longest-running sponsorship with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) for another four years until 2028, marking a remarkable 25-year partnership.

The announcement came during a mock signing ceremony at Petronas Akademi BAM in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (23 December) between BAM’s acting president, Datuk V. Subramaniam, and 100Plus Chief Marketing Officer Leong Wai Yin.

The signing was witnessed by BAM Secretary-General Datuk Kenny Goh and Ng Boon Leong, Managing Director of Dairies and Beverages for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd.

Badminton development, said Subramaniam, requires substantial resources and unwavering commitment.

Having a committed partner like 100Plus since 2003 has made a significant difference in nurturing our talents.

Serving Success: BAM officials, 100Plus management and national players commemorate the renewal of their historic partnership that has been hydrating Malaysian badminton dreams since 2003. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Beyond Sponsorship: 100Plus Deepens Its Badminton Legacy

The extended partnership will see the 100Plus brand featured prominently at major tournaments, including the upcoming Malaysia Open 2025 in January.

100Plus’s commitment to Malaysian badminton extends beyond corporate sponsorship.

Legendary player Datuk Lee Chong Wei continues his association with 100Plus, while current national stars – men’s doubles Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, women’s doubles Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah and mixed doubles Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei – are also brand ambassadors.

This partnership represents more than just sponsorship, Leong explained.

It’s about nurturing Malaysian badminton from grassroots to elite levels, ensuring our athletes have the support they need to compete on the world stage. Game, Set, Smiles: Women’s doubles stars Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah bring their on-court chemistry to the 100Plus sponsorship announcement, lightening the mood at the ceremony. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

BAM’s Coaching Shake-up: Players React to High-Profile Departures

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, Olympic bronze medalists Chia and Soh addressed recent developments within BAM’s coaching structure.

The announcement of men’s doubles head coach Tan Bin Shen – on a reportedly RM70,000 per month offer by Hong Kong – and his assistant Poh Chai Boon’s departure in January 2025 caught the players by surprise.

Chia and Soh said they learned about the coaching changes during the BWF World Tour Finals tournament in Hangzhou, China, earlier this month.

While unexpected, we trust BAM’s leadership to make the right decisions for the team’s future in finding replacements. What’s Next?: Chia and Soh share a knowing glance during the media session at Petronas Akademi BAM, keeping their cards close to their chest when questioned about potential replacements for departing coach Tan. (Pix: Fernando Fong) Tan has played a crucial role in the development of Malaysian badminton, particularly coaching the men’s doubles team and helping athletes like Chia and Soh achieve successes. BAM has officially acknowledged Tan’s impending departure with a message of appreciation.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.