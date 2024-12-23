“Is He 18?” – Putrajaya MP Brings Young Son To See Kahar: Kapla High Council

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Films that are screened in Malaysian cinemas go through a strict censorship process by the Malaysian Film Censorship Board (LPF) to get an audience age rating.

This is to prevent minors from being exposed to movies that contain explicit language, violence, or sexual elements.

Ultimately, it’s the responsibility of parents and guardians, as well as cinema staff, to ensure underage children do not enter any cinema hall screening a movie that is rated 18.

Last Thursday (19 December), netizens criticised a Facebook post by Putrajaya member of parliament Datuk Dr. Radzi Jidin, who shared a photo of himself with his youngest son in a cinema hall where they were about to watch ‘Kahar: Kapla High Council’, which is rated 18.

Many questioned his decision to bring his youngest child to see a movie that is not intended for underage audiences, with some asking him to clarify his son’s age.

Earlier this month, a family was turned away from entering a TGV cinema hall to watch ‘Kahar: Kapla High Council’ as their child was too young to see the movie.

However, TikTok user fanaanoba admitted it as an honest mistake made by her husband who bought tickets to the movie without realising the audience rating.

At the time, the movie was also available in the TGV Junior hall, which was quite odd considering the film’s rating for audiences 18 and above.

READ MORE: Rated 18 But Kahar Kapla High Council Is Available At Junior Hall – Glitch?

Currently, ‘Kahar: Kapla High Council’ is no longer available in TGV’s Junior hall.

Films approved by the LPF are classified into three categories which are U (for general audiences), P13 (viewers under 13 years old can watch with parental guidance), and 18 (Only for viewers 18 and above).

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.