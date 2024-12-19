Homeowner Fights Back Against Armed Burglars In Muar, Struggle Caught on CCTV

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral video of a violent confrontation between a homeowner and two armed burglars has gone viral after being shared on social media. The incident occurred on 17 December, in Muar, Johor, and was captured on CCTV.

The footage shows a masked man, carrying a machete, crouching near a low wall as the gate opens and a white Perodua Myvi backs into the driveway. The burglars, both dressed in black, quickly enter the house, one of them seen wielding a long object.

The t-shirt-clad man, identified by China Press as the homeowner, quickly spots the intruders and attempts to block their escape — running towards the car and trying to yank open its door.

In the struggle, the burglar holding the long object chases him away, but the homeowner refuses to back down. He runs to the opposite side of the car, forcefully breaking the rear window, as the burglars make their getaway.

The burglars managed to steal some items before fleeing, but not before a violent altercation ensued.

During the escape, the burglars’ vehicle collided with another car, leading them to abandon the white Perodua Myvi at a workshop in Jasin, Malacca.

Police were alerted and a forensic team was dispatched to investigate the vehicle, which contained suspicious items.

Both the homeowner and a male relative were injured in the altercation. It was reported that the woman and child seen in the footage were the homeowner’s domestic helper and child.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, and the police have requested that anyone with information come forward.

