Tok Mat To Be Served Compound For Smoking At Restaurant

Unless you’re still stuck in 2014, you should know that smoking at restaurants is no longer permitted, not even in the outdoor section of a premises.

With a stricter ban being enforced since October, covering more no smoking areas than before, it has also become common for people to snap photos of rulebreakers.

Yes, there are still those who light up at restaurants despite it being a known fact that this can no longer be done.

What becomes even more newsworthy is when the rulebreaker is a cabinet minister.

Recently, a photo went viral showing Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan of Umno holding a cigarette in his hand while sitting with some friends at an eatery in Pekan Rantau, Negeri Sembilan.

Someone on Twitter tagged the Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad to point out this offence.

Dr Dzulkefly, on 16 December, replied, saying “no one is above the law”.

In an update this morning, the Health Minister informed that an officer from the Seremban District Health Office will be meeting Mohamad, more commonly known as Tok Mat, to serve a notice and issue a compound.

Dr Dzulkefly said Mohamad himself had asked the Health Ministry to serve him with the compound, assuring he will pay the fine.

