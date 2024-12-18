Stray Cats Found Dismembered With Split Abdomen In UM Campus

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The stories about animal cruelty and abuses have not stopped with the most recent case taking place in Universiti Malaya (UM).

UM’s student union shared in a statement about finding two dismembered cats on 12 and 16 December 2024.

The cats were allegedly found with their limbs “intentionally disfigured” and abdomens split. The dead cats were found on the first floor of H11 and the lawn beside Bangunan Azman Hashim.

Image: Cat Lovers Group Malaysia/FB

The student union found the incidents “horrifying and unacceptable” and felt it was an attack on the peace and compassion that define their campus.

Cruelty has no place in our community, and we will not stand idly by while these actions continue. Every living being, whether human or animal, deserves respect and kindness. It is our shared responsibility to create a safe and caring environment for all. Universiti Malaya Student’s Union Faculty of Business & Economics (KMUM FPE)

The student union is also currently working closely with UM’s management to investigate the issue thoroughly and hold those responsible accountable.

They also implored students and members of the UM community to contact Student Representatives Vincent Ng and Kaven Khoo if they have any information on the issue.

Ng and Khoo had lodged a police report regarding the incident. The police went to the campus with the Kuala Lumpur City Council’s (DBKL) veterinary unit to investigate around 4pm yesterday.

According to the police, it’s believed the cats were attacked by stray dogs in the area. The police report has been referred to the Veterinary Department and UM’s management for further action.

One of the cats that got dismembered. Image: Cat Lovers Group Malaysia/FB

Cruelty to animals should be stopped

The animal cruelty issue also caught the attention of independent animal rescuer Shima Aris who criticised the horrific act on the animals.

She claimed some members of the public have no fear of committing murders because the city councils mercilessly kill stray animals too.

She called for acts of animal cruelty to stop and to punish animal abusers and murderers.

Netizens voiced support for catching the perpetrator and hoped justice would be served. Meanwhile, some also voiced shock because they thought there was a non-governmental organisation that was caring for stray cats on campus.

One of the netizens who’s part of the same faculty frequently played with one of the cats on campus and expressed sadness that they were gone.

Meanwhile, another netizen questioned whether the university would take action on the issue like the other higher education institutions, pointing out that the statement was from the student union and not the university.

UM has cats as campus greeters and ambassadors

The recent case of cat abuse shocked university students because the campus is known for being feline-friendly.

Previously, UM chose some stray cats such as Kitler, Donut, and Jakba as Pemudahcara Mahasiswa (PM) to greet and welcome new students on campus.

At the time, the online announcement of the cute initiative received positive feedback and likes.

