Selangor State Govt Proposes New Policy To End Euthanasia Practices On Stray Animals

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In recent years, Selangor has grappled with significant challenges in managing its stray animal population. Traditional methods, such as the “catch and kill” approach, have faced criticism for their inhumaneness and ineffectiveness.

For instance, in April 2024, the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) announced plans to capture and euthanise 500 stray dogs, a move that sparked widespread outrage among animal welfare groups and the public.

The controversy led to intervention from the Selangor Royal Office, urging authorities to seek more humane alternatives.

In response to these concerns, the Selangor state government is now considering a transformative “No-Kill Policy” for managing stray animals as announced by Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM). The meeting was held on 13 December, attended by a member of SAFM, Petaling Jaya (PJ) member of parliament Lee Chean Chung, and representatives from various animal welfare NGOs. The committee discussed the enhancements towards humane management of stray animals in Selangor.

This policy advocates for the neutering and vaccination of captured strays, followed by their release back to their original locations, thereby preventing the “vacuum effect” where new strays quickly fill the void left by removed animals. The proposed approach aligns with the Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Rehome/Release Back, and Manage (TNVRM) programme, aiming to humanely control the stray population.

This shift towards humane management is a significant departure from past practices. Historically, Selangor’s reliance on culling has been both controversial and ineffective. The state’s previous approach often led to public outcry and did little to address the root causes of stray overpopulation.

The introduction of the “No-Kill Policy” represents a progressive step towards sustainable and compassionate animal welfare practices.

The proposed policy has garnered support from various stakeholders, including animal welfare organisations and local authorities. The commitment to humane treatment reflects a broader societal shift towards recognising the rights and well-being of animals.

If implemented, this policy could serve as a model for other regions grappling with similar issues.

While the “No-Kill Policy” is still under discussion, its potential to transform stray animal management in Selangor is promising. The focus on humane methods and community involvement could lead to a more sustainable and compassionate approach to animal welfare in the state.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.