Woman Dies In Kepong Accident, Family Cites Battle With Depression

A 35-year-old woman was found deceased in her vehicle near Maybank Kepong last weekend in what authorities are investigating as a case of self-harm.

The incident, which occurred around 10:15 pm, has highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by individuals dealing with mental health issues and chronic pain.

The woman’s husband said his wife had previously been diagnosed with depression in 2020 but had shown improvement following treatment.

Unfortunately, the surgery didn’t improve her condition. Instead, the pain intensified. Under various pressures, her depression returned, and she resumed psychiatric medication two weeks ago.

Discovery and Investigation

He disclosed that his wife suddenly drove out around 9 PM the night of the incident.

Concerned for her safety, he filed a police report and posted a notice of missing persons on Facebook seeking public assistance.

Tragically, the husband received a call about an hour later informing him that his wife’s car had been found in Kepong.

When I arrived at the scene, I discovered she had sustained neck injuries and was no longer breathing. I couldn’t even see her one last time.

After discovering her vehicle near the Maybank branch, public members later alerted authorities.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press and Eight FM.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

