Mercedes Driver Allegedly Ran Over A Motorcyclist & Lost Car In A Fire Hours Later

Yesterday (15 December), a driver in a white Mercedes-Benz AMG 450 was recorded on a dashcam running over a motorcyclist after it passed the toll on the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE).

The white car could be seen exiting the toll from the right side of the dashcam before speeding to the left side of the road and right into the motorcyclist before speeding off.

The victim’s sister, Syahrizah Saini, told Astro Awani that her brother is still in critical condition in Hospital Kuala Lumpur. He sustained serious injuries to his face and head. The doctors also had to give him a pill to stop the profuse bleeding. Syahrizah shared that her brother seemed to have a slight memory loss.

Syahrizah also posted on her Instagram to seek the public’s help locating the driver.

However, the story doesn’t end there. A few hours after the hit-and-run accident, it’s believed the same car caught on fire at Wangsa Maju toll plaza.

It was alleged that the driver who narrowly escaped the fire was the same person who ran over Syahrizah’s brother.

Syahrizah shared that the police thought it was only a hit-and-run case until they received word about the car fire.

The police told Syahrizah that the suspect initially denied involvement. The suspect only admitted fault and asked about the victim’s condition after the police said they had the evidence.

The incident had garnered some racist responses online, especially on Twitter, due to the suspect and victim’s respective races.

The incident also raised questions about the driver’s sobriety while behind the wheel.

Regardless, some people wished the victim a speedy recovery and hoped justice would be served.

