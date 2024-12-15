Comedy Meets Class: Malaysia’s Stand-Up King Takes Center Stage At DFP

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP), nestled within Kuala Lumpur’s iconic Twin Towers, is set to host Malaysia’s comedic virtuoso Harith Iskander.

The 25 January performance marks a significant departure from the 920-seat venue’s traditional orchestral offerings, as the 2016 “World’s Funniest Person” brings his signature wit to the prestigious concert hall.

Iskander, often dubbed Malaysia’s godfather of stand-up comedy, will celebrate “35 Years of Laughter” in a space typically reserved for classical orchestras and symphonies.

The comedian, whose trajectory from local stages to international acclaim includes performances from Singapore to Belarus, also represents DFP’s bold strategy to diversify its cultural footprint.

From Punchlines To Purpose

The performance follows DFP’s successful comedy series debut with Douglas Lim, suggesting a cultural shift in Malaysia’s premier concert venue.

For Iskander, who emerged in the entertainment scene in 1991, the engagement represents a culmination of a career that has seen him evolve from stand-up comedian to social advocate.

His household name status was cemented through his memorable appearances in the pioneering TV3 comedy series “Jangan Ketawa” in the 1990s, which helped establish Malaysia’s modern comedy scene.

He starred alongside an ensemble of Malaysian comedy legends, including ‘Dee’ (Syed Muradzi Syed Shamsul), ‘Moon’ (Syeikh Munir Syeikh Mahmud), Rambo Chin and Ramasundran Rengan.

During the pandemic, his initiative, The Hope Branch, assisted over 250,000 underprivileged individuals, including frontliners and Indigenous communities.

Practical Matters

Tickets range from RM129 for C Reserve seats to RM289 for Premium seating, with A Reserve and B Reserve priced at RM229 and RM179, respectively, while suite seats are available at RM279 or RM329 per seat.

The meet-and-greet experience can be added to any ticket category for an additional RM100.

The DFP Box Office welcomes patrons from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 AM to 6:30 PM, extending to 9:00 PM on performance nights.

Sunday operations run from noon until performance time, while the office remains closed on Mondays and Public Holidays, except when performances are scheduled.

Tickets can be secured through multiple channels: by calling 03-23317007, emailing boxoffice@dfp.com.my, or visiting www.dfp.com.my.

For updates and behind-the-scenes content, audiences can follow DFP on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram or catch extended coverage on their YouTube channel, DFP Stage+.

