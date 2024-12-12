Money’s Long Shadow: A Widow’s RM300k Insurance Payout Tears Family Apart

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Is money thicker than blood?

This question echoes through a family’s heartbreaking story that has struck a chord with many, where a RM300,000 insurance payout has created an irreparable rift between a widow and her in-laws.

Four years after losing her husband, a widow finds herself not just grieving her loss but defending her right to the insurance money her late husband specifically left for her.

On the other hand, the deceased’s sister approached an insurance broker, expressing dissatisfaction that her sister-in-law kept the entire insurance sum without sharing it with her husband’s family, particularly his parents, who “raised him.”

The sister argued in messages shared by Fahmie Othman on social media.

How can she keep all the insurance money? Didn’t she think about my parents, who raised my brother? Out of the RM300,000, they should at least get RM100,000.

“She’s Already Well-Off” – Sister’s Claim

The sister claimed that since her sister-in-law earns more than RM3,000 monthly and can support herself, she should share the insurance payout.

She also noted that her sister-in-law had become a “wealthy widow” after receiving the settlement.

However, Fahmie explained that insurance payouts are not considered part of the deceased’s estate and are distributed according to the beneficiary designation made when the policy was purchased.

Fahmie, caught in the crossfire, offers a sobering perspective on misunderstandings about insurance policies and beneficiary rights.

Your brother named his wife as the 100% beneficiary of the policy, which is why she received the full amount.

As families across the nation grapple with similar situations, this case is a reminder that perhaps the real wealth lies not in the money we leave behind but in preserving the relationships we hold dear.

Kes duit pampasan insurans sedara-mara rebut ni memang berlaku beb. Malas nak share untuk mengelakkan banyak kain terlondeh.

Tapi tak nak percaya pun takpe. Jangan buat perangai sama dahlah. — Aishah Aziz 🍉 (@chahsudah) December 10, 2024

READ MORE: Former Court Interpreter Allegedly Kills Husband For Insurance Money, He Was Stabbed 14 Times At Home In Klang

READ MORE: Bogus Agents Of Death: Insurance Syndicate’s Ruthless Scheme To Kill For Money Exposed

READ MORE: “Feels Like An Annual Event” Rising Medical Insurance Premiums Hit Middle Class & Elderly Hard

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.