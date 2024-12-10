[Watch] No License, No Luck, No Lunch: Cop’s Kindness Turns Traffic ‘Saman’ Around

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A simple traffic stop at a police roadblock recently showed the power of human compassion, capturing hearts on social media.

The scene unfolds like many others: a routine traffic check, a Malaysian Indian man behind the wheel, his family in tow.

The standard procedure quickly reveals an offence – driving without a license.

But what could have been just another citation in a police officer’s logbook transforms into something more profound.

When Bad Luck Piles Up

The driver’s story emerges in fragments: a failed job interview, hopes dashed, and a traffic fine to compound his misfortune.

It’s the kind of day where everything that could go wrong does.

The officer, listening to this cascade of misfortune, finds himself faced with a choice – enforce the law blindly or recognize the human dimension of his authority.

While maintaining his professional duty, the officer proceeds with issuing the mandatory fine – the law, after all, must be upheld.

When the officer asked the man and his family if they had eaten, the man nodded, but his wife let out that they had not eaten.

The officer then reached into his own pocket for meal money, becoming a powerful reminder of the humanity beneath the uniform and offering a gesture of understanding that transcends racial and social boundaries.

Genuine Compassion, Not Performance

This isn’t about bodycams or public relations, notes the TikTok user who shared the encounter.

The observation carries particular weight given the Malaysian police force’s past struggles with public trust amid allegations of corruption and abuse of power.

Aku anak polis pun aku tak suka polis. Membesar dlm komuniti polis menyebabkan aku tau polis ni mmg banyak yg korup. Polis salah guna kuasa & covering for each other bukan benda yang baru. Ada je polis yg baik tapi mcm cari jarum dlm haystack, sangat rare. https://t.co/zdlJd43FmA — Self-sufficient MinMin 💄 (@aymeemin) December 20, 2023

The officer’s parting words – a gentle reminder about the importance of following the law – come not as a threat but as sincere advice from one human being to another.

At a time when police-community relations often seem irreparably strained, this small act of kindness offers a glimpse of what’s possible when law enforcement is tempered with compassion.

