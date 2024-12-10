Locked Luggage With Body Found By Drain In Cheras

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A grim discovery was made near a drain at Taman Cheras Perdana when a blue luggage bag, emitting a foul stench and attracting flies and maggots, was found to contain a body.

The locked bag, secured with a red strap, raised suspicions among residents, prompting the police to investigate. Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the case, noting that Kajang police would provide further updates in an official statement.

