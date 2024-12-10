Decomposed Body Found Near Rawang Bypass, Police Identify Victim

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Authorities have confirmed that the decomposed body discovered in the forest beneath the Rawang Bypass exit ramp belongs to a 48-year-old Malaysian man. The shocking discovery, made on 9 December, has left many in the community unsettled.

According to Harian Metro, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) was alerted to the incident at approximately 10:09 am. A team of 10 personnel from the Rawang Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the site to recover the body, which was later handed over to the police for further investigation.

Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir, the Gombak District Police Chief, confirmed the incident and stated that the case has been classified as sudden death.

Image courtesy of the fire department through Harian Metro



Key Findings from the Investigation

• Sinar Harian reported that the victim was found lying on the ground, fully clothed and still wearing a helmet.

• Personal belongings, including a wallet containing identification documents and a wristwatch, were found on the body.

• Acting Gombak District Police Chief Superintendent Abang Kaderi Abang Wasli stated, “The body has been sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further action, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted today (Tuesday).”

The authorities are urging anyone with relevant information about the incident to come forward. Members of the public can contact Inspector Zharif Zakaria at 013-2969222 or the Gombak District Police Operations Room at 03-61262222.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.