“Close To RM1 Million” – MARA Raids Actress Che Ta’s Home Over Loan

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) raided the home of Malaysian actress Rozita Che Wan aka Che Ta, 51, in Kota Damansara this morning over her alleged failure to repay a loan that’s said to be almost RM1 million.

Sinar Harian reported that the raid was carried out so MARA could hand over the writ and evaluate the items in the house involved for confiscation.

It’s understood that Che Ta and her husband, Zain Saidin, weren’t home when the raid occurred. Only her mother was seen standing in the luxury home’s doorway during the process.

Che Ta’s oldest son, Ammar Effendi, was also spotted entering the home after an hour of evaluation by MARA.

Confiscated items will be auctioned soon

According to Berita Harian, the confiscated items worth RM100,000 will be auctioned soon. However, MARA’s lawyer said they would continue confiscating items this evening.

At the moment the value of the goods is still insufficient, MARA will hold an auction in the near future, maybe within two weeks. Our side will wait for the court’s order, if there is a negotiation. Most of the items seized today are household items only. MARA’s lawyer

Che Ta has not responded

At the time of writing, Che Ta has not issued a response regarding the turn of events. Her social media account, including her husband’s, have provided no updates about the matter.

Previously, in 2020, Che Ta made headlines after she fumed about the contractor who failed to finish her house renovations. She spent over RM1 million on the renovation works.

Who is Che Ta?

Image: Rozita Che Wan/IG

Rozita Che Wan more popularly known as Che Ta was born in Alor Setar, Kedah on 9 March 1974.

Before becoming an actress, the second child of seven siblings was a flight attendant for three years since 1992.

She has since won several awards in her career such as:

Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian

Pelakon TV Wanita Terbaik Anugerah Skrin 2011

Pelakon Pembantu Wanita Terbaik Anugerah Skrin 2008

The actress is also known as an entrepreneur and owns a beauty and skincare company, ByRCW Sdn Bhd.

She has also won the Anugerah Usahawan Selebriti 2023.

