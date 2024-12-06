[Watch] ‘I’ll Help Change Your Tire, You Show Me Dubai’ – Kind Act Gets Rewarded”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A group of Malaysian tourists in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, were riding in a taxi when they suddenly heard an unusual sound from the tyre.

They promptly alerted the driver, but he dismissed their concerns, showing them the vehicle’s system indicating normal tyre conditions.

However, as they continued their journey, the tyre suddenly burst.

Since the driver didn’t know how to change the tyre, the passengers worked together to help replace it.

In return, the driver decided not to charge them for the ride.

A TikTok Tale That’ll Make Your Day

According to a video uploaded to TikTok by @Abata.team, they were returning to their hotel in Dubai when they heard what sounded like a tyre leak and immediately informed the driver.

The driver insisted everything was fine, showing them the vehicle’s system indicating no issues with the tyres.

Shortly after, the taxi’s tyre burst, leaving the driver panicked.

The video shows one of the team members patiently teaching the driver how to change the tyre, helping him through this tense situation.

Adding humour to the situation, one member from Pahang joked with the driver, saying, “Friend, I told you earlier the tyre wasn’t good, but you wouldn’t listen!”

This caused everyone to laugh, including the driver, who joined in the laughter despite not understanding the language.

@abata.team Kejadian di Dubai.. . otw balik kami dah dengar bunyi tayar seperti bocor , tapi si driver tak percaya siap tunjuk sistem kat kereta dia.. sekali dia bawak meletup tayar.. pishang muka kawan tu..nak tukar tayar tepi jalan x pandai tapi buat handei.. mujur yang naik ni orang malaysia.. tolong la.. dia tukar tayar.. tapi orang dubai baik.. x amin kesempatan.. sebagai tanda terima kasih dia tak kena kan apa2 cas kepada kami.. aduhai kenangan..

Lost in Translation, Found in Laughter

They commented that the driver was fortunate to have met such helpful people.

Touchingly, the driver decided not to charge any fare as a gesture of gratitude.

“Dubai is great; there was no taking advantage, and no extra fees were charged in return.”

Many social media users were amused by the driver’s endearing and sincere reaction, commenting, “Pahang’s humour is unique; only people from Pahang would understand, but the service was excellent!”

“Great to see them maintaining a helpful attitude and good character”, and “Lucky you could help; otherwise, they would have been stuck waiting by the roadside.”

