Percayalah! Siti Nurhaliza Is Spotify’s Malaysian Queen For 2024!

As the year comes to an end, Spotify rounds up tracks that were popular based on the number of listeners and the number of times they were played.

Presenting this year’s most-streamed Malaysian artists, Spotify created a playlist titled ‘Top Malaysian Artists of 2024’.

Gracing the cover of this collection is none other than local songstress Dato’ Siti Nurhaliza.

Not only that, Siti is Malaysia’s most streamed artist this year, followed by Masdo in second place, Projector Band in third, Insomniacks in fourth, and Ernie Zakri fifth.

Last month, Siti was awarded the prestigious title of ‘Biduanita Negara’ or National Songstress. The title was presented to her at the Ministry of Arts, Tourism and Culture’s (MOTAC) 2024 National Arts Awards by Raja Permaisuri Agong Raja Zarith Sofia.

She has also been the subject of multiple theses and publications by university students and professors around the world, including one student recital in 2021 at Berklee College of Music, Boston, one of the top performing arts schools in the world.

Aside from Siti’s song titled ‘Sejarah’, the Spotify playlist also contains three hours and 22 minutes of tracks by local artists and bands including Masdo, Wings, Faizal Tahir, IamNeeta, Najwa Latif, Malique, Ziana Zain, and more.

At the time, more than 13,000 users have saved the playlist.

Spotify Wrapped

Each year in December, Spotify creates a personalised round up for its users called ‘Spotify Wrapped’.

The music streaming app collects data on your listening habits and turns it into a playlist, featuring all the songs and artists you listened to most over the year.

There is also an instagram stories-style feature that takes you through all sorts of interesting information and statistics of your listening journey across the year, such as your most-listened to artist and genre, how many new songs you listened to, and even how many minutes of music you listened to on the app.

Some artists even send out a special message, if one of their songs is your top listen of the year, such as this one from Icelandic-Chinese pop singer Laufey:

If you’re a Spotify user and haven’t checked it out yet, try it out now. You can even share the ‘stories’ with your friends and family!

