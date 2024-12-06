Malaysia’s New Uyghur Restaurant Serves Up Food And Awareness

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A taste of authentic Central Asian cuisine arrives in Kuala Lumpur this Saturday (7 December) with the opening of Uyghur Saray Restaurant.

The establishment aims to not only introduce Malaysian diners to traditional Uyghur flavors but also highlight the rich cultural heritage and ongoing challenges faced by the Uyghur community.

The restaurant’s signature dishes include freshly prepared hand-pulled noodles served with various meat options and Polo, an aromatic rice dish featuring tender lamb or chicken with sweet carrots and distinctive Uyghur spices.

“This restaurant represents more than just food – it’s a form of cultural and food diplomacy,” said Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin, president of the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM), speaking to TRP.

Uyghur Saray Restaurant was established by entrepreneurs who embraced ABIM’s suggestion to showcase Uyghur cuisine while supporting cultural awareness through this business venture.

This Uyghur Joint Is More Than Just Killer Noodles

While diners can enjoy authentic Uyghur cuisine, this opens up conversations about the predominantly Muslim Uyghur community’s rich heritage and current situation in Xinjiang, China.

Human rights organizations have reported systematic repression of the Uyghur minority, which China denied.

Food has always been a powerful medium for cultural understanding, Fahmi noted.

Through these traditional dishes, we hope Malaysians can better appreciate Uyghur culture while becoming more aware of the challenges the Uyghur community faces globally.

The restaurant will join a growing number of establishments in Malaysia offering Central Asian cuisine, reflecting the country’s increasing cultural diversity in its food scene.

Meanwhile, the Allied Coordinating Council of Islamic NGOs (ACCIN) dropped their congrats on the opening.

ACCIN CEO Jamal Mohamed Shamsudin said the name has some royal vibes—’saray’ actually means ‘palace’ in the Uyghur language.

Former foreign minister Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar (second from right), known for his vocal advocacy on human rights issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, attends a pre-launch event at Uyghur Saray Restaurant. (Pix: Instagram/Uyghur Saray)

The Diplomatic Dance

Behind the scenes, Uyghur leaders have been making their presence felt in Malaysia.

Led by representatives from the United States and Turkiye, they’ve been busy networking at the highest levels—from parliamentary meetings with MPs to strategic discussions with Wisma Putra advisors and even scoring face-time with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Furthermore, a notable Turkish-based ngo, the International Union of East Turkistan Organizations (IUETO), led by its president, Hidayet Oğuzhan, is involved in the Uyghur Saray Restaurant.

But here’s the tea – Malaysia’s been playing it cool, carefully sidestepping official comments on the Uyghur situation, likely to keep things smooth with Beijing.

It’s the elephant in the room that nobody wants to address: will Malaysia prioritize human rights advocacy over its economic relationship with China?

So far, the scales seem to tip toward protecting trade ties, leaving many wondering if money really does have the final say.

Yet, Malaysia’s diplomatic finesse in maintaining both international relationships and domestic interests showcases the complexities of modern statecraft.

How shameful of @anwaribrahim, the PM of Malaysia, to deny the genuine against Uyghurs when his countrymen and women protested against the genocide. https://t.co/wFabBJnOae — Rayhan E. Asat (@RayhanAsat) October 5, 2024

