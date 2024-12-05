“My Name Is Devil Bin Satan” MyKad Data Leak Could Be Fake

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Twitter user DragonForce Malaysia (@dragonforceIO_) revealed that the alleged leaked MyKad data could be fake.

After somehow unscrambling the pixelated images, the names on the MyKad read Devil bin Satan, Mohd Daniyal Hanger, and Dato Husin. The pictures were clearly mismatched to the names too, further indicating signs of fraud.

Even the poor dude Chua Lai Fatt’s alleged MyKad made an appearance. If you don’t remember, Chua is a real person who became famous during the 13th general election. He is an Indian Malaysian who was adopted by a Chinese Malaysian family.

However, there’s no guarantee that the “unveiling” is real either seeing that the fonts look strange and wonky.

"17 million Malaysian ICs have been leaked on the darkweb."



The ICs: https://t.co/H7whJYEPhW pic.twitter.com/CthL1QH7Un — The Futurizts (@TheFuturizts) December 4, 2024

Home Ministry: No MyKad data leakage

Meanwhile, the Home Affairs Ministry denied there was a MyKad data leak as claimed yesterday.

Its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said there are no incidents of 17 million identity card data leakage after thorough checks.

So far, no incident of leakage has been reported. The government guarantees that the integrity of data, especially the people’s information, is always maintained. Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail

He had asked the National Registration Department (JPN) and the Information Technology Security division to investigate the matter.

So, where does that leave us? It’s best to wait for the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) to complete its investigation and always monitor your bank accounts, leak or no leak.

READ MORE: 17mil MyKad Data Leaked & For Sale On Dark Web, Nacsa To Investigate Claims

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.