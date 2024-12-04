Missing Putrajaya Cat Reunited With Owner After More Than 2 Weeks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sara, the missing British Shorthair cat in Putrajaya, has been reunited with her owner Twitter user Mita (@ansamr_) after disappearing from a petsitter’s house.

Mita shared the joyous update with her followers and thanked everyone who has supported her and tried to search for her missing cat for the past two weeks.

On 1 December 2024, a man named Akmal found her cat after it fell from the bottom of a black MPV.

I WOULD LIKE TO THANK EVERYONE YANG TERLIBAT SECARA LANGSUNG ATAU TIDAK LANGSUNG DALAM USAHA MENCARI SARA.



Orang sgt baik dengan kami, kami tak dpt balas dengan apa tapi hanyalah doa semoga semua yang telah bantu kami walau dengan rt sahaja pun semoga urusan dipermudahkan 😭🙏🏻 https://t.co/1qrbqF4OFv pic.twitter.com/rOFl2T9lKM — mita (@ansamr_) December 3, 2024

Akmal’s mother contacted Mita to let her know the good news. Mita shared that she and her husband rushed to Putrajaya and found that it was indeed their missing cat.

Mita said Sara was still traumatised and had grown skinny due to being outdoors for more than two weeks.

While this chapter has closed, Mita reiterated her gratitude for all the help and support she received from strangers who made the effort to reach out and provide aid.

In another post, Mita shared that she had taken the cat to the vet. The vet shared that Mita needs to provide her cat with lots of love and time to decompress to recover from trauma.

Mita added that her cat still refused to eat her old food. She believes the cat negatively associated the food with the pet boarding place so she would keep monitoring her cat during the recovery process.

Brought Sara to the vet. Doctor said that she’s very very traumatised. Have to let her decompress and give her lots of love 😭🤲



I have to monitor her for now. Dia masih refuse to eat her old food, maybe associates it with the trauma of the boarding experience pic.twitter.com/u1l55hif6t — mita (@ansamr_) December 2, 2024

Previously, Mita was devastated to find out her cat had gone missing from the pet sitter’s house. She left her cat with a pet sitter because she was travelling abroad with her husband for an extended time.

Mita and her husband landed in Malaysia on 17 November and were on their way to collect their cat on the same day when the pet sitter informed her what had happened.

However, the pet sitter was allegedly unhelpful when Mita and her husband attempted to reach an understanding with the pet sitter.

READ MORE: Malaysian Couple Is Still Looking For Missing Cat After It “Ran Away” From Pet Sitter

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.