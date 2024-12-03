“No More!” Indonesian Woman Says She Won’t Visit JB Again After Poor Bus Experience

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An Indonesian woman recently declared that it would be her first and last time visiting Johor Bahru after her experience at the bus station during her recent visit in Malaysia.

Posting on TikTok, Najla (@najlaindah_) explained that she loves Malaysia, especially its health tourism, and would recommend that to anyone she knows and meets. She shared that her mother gets medical treatment in Malaysia too.

However, she wasn’t happy with the bus service she received here. During her recent trip, she booked a bus ticket from Johor to Kuala Lumpur due to changes to her flight schedule. It was also an opportunity for her to experience travelling on land across different Malaysian states.

@najlaindah_ Disclimer: I really love this country, I promote malaysia health tourism a thousand times to everyone I know and meet. Even my mom get her medical treatment in here. But today, my disapointment above the head. We book a bus from Johor to KL simply because the flight schedule is not fit with us and we want to experience the land travel. Our bus supposed to arrived at 16.49, but until 18.57 our bus in not arrived yet and we got ZERO information, everytime we ask they keep throwing us here and there, no one know anything. I ask them what the solutions they can give? My friend record it for a prove, because we have wait for 3 hours with no information given to us. Suddenly, a guy attack my friend, and drag him out harshly because he want us to delete the video. I followed him outside and someone claim as a “police” and threaten my friend to delete the video, and I know he is NOT a police so I ask him to show his police ID, and he shouted me very harshly. 🥴 This whole experience itself totally not okay. With all do respect, no more Johor. ♬ original sound – ig : @najlaindah 🕊️

The bus was supposed to arrive at 4.49pm, but it was nowhere to be seen at 6.57pm. She was disappointed that passengers were given no information, and when she enquired, she claimed they were given the runaround.

She asked for solutions and her friend made a video recording to prove they had waited for the bus for three hours with no information updates.

Najla claimed a man suddenly attacked her friend and dragged him out to force them to delete the video recording.

When she followed them outside, someone else claimed they were the police and threatened her friend to delete the video.

Najla knew they weren’t cops and asked for their police ID. When she did, they shouted at her.

Najla said the whole experience was “totally not okay” and reiterated that she wouldn’t return to Johor next time.

In the comments, netizens asked whether it happened at Larkin bus terminal because apparently, it’s the norm for buses to be late there.

Some claimed the staff there are also rude and unhelpful to locals so they weren’t surprised a tourist like Najla was treated similarly.

A netizen shared how she and her boyfriend had to fork out extra money to get physical bus tickets despite buying online tickets. The staff also refused to give them back their change although there was clearly enough small change in the drawer.

Meanwhile, others advised Najla not to tar all Johoreans the same. They pointed out that it was a recurring issue in Johor Bahru and not in other states like Muar and Segamat.

In response, Najla apologised and thanked them for correcting her. She also explained that she used Johor as a short form for Johor Bahru.

