Agong: Don’t Use My Name If UPNM Maintains Bullying Culture

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In light of the bullying cases at the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM), Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar warned the university to stop associating his name with the institution if it fails to eradicate its culture of bullying and abuse.

During his proclamation as UPNM Chancellor and the 14th convocation ceremony, he expressed sadness over the past cases of abuse that had resulted in injuries and deaths and asked commanders and officers to take responsibility or resign if they failed their duties.

He said parents sent their children to UPNM to become military officers and not to be abused.

UPNM’s philosophy is to be a leading university in defence, military and security studies. Military discipline and culture are core to this institution. Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

He acknowledged that cadets will go through physical and mental training but it does not constitute abuse or lead to injuries or deaths.

Sultan Ibrahim, who underwent military training in his youth, described the university’s bullying culture as inhumane.

READ MORE: Did You Know Our 17th Agong Is An Accomplished Military Officer? Here’s More You Should Know

He criticised the university for failing to make a serious effort to manage the issue, citing how previous cases had been brought to court and yet the issue repeats every year.

He urged immediate action to restore UPNM’s reputation as a reputable military university and end its toxic culture.

READ MORE: 5 UPNM Cadets Kicked Out Of Training Academy and Armed Forces Over Bullying

The King also urged the Defence Ministry to prioritise action on a recent bullying case where a cadet suffered fractured ribs and spinal injury after getting stomped by a senior student.

The 21 October incident which involved a 19-year-old cadet and a third-year student, is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

READ MORE: Student’s Ribs Fractured In Yet Another UPNM Bully Case

On 22 October 2024, a senior allegedly pressed a hot iron onto a junior cadet’s chest. The latter suffered burn marks on his chest and the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

READ MORE: UPNM Iron Case Is Just “Joke That Has Gone Too Far,” Says KL Police Chief

In the shocking 2017 case, cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain died after being tortured and burned with a hot iron all over his body. Six UPNM trainees were convicted of his murder.

READ MORE: Appeals Court Reinstates Death Penalty For 6 Former Students Who Murdered UPNM Navy Cadet Zulfarhan

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.