[Watch] Devastating Floods Turn Ipoh Neighbourhood Into ‘Dirty Lake’

More than 300 families in Ipoh’s Fair Park residential area found their homes submerged in muddy waters after torrential rains lasting over 10 hours caused the nearby Kinta River to overflow, creating what locals describe as a “dirty lake” in place of their community.

Residents watched helplessly as floodwaters reached depths of more than one meter, with cars nearly wholly submerged and debris floating through what were once peaceful streets.

“This is the worst flooding we’ve seen in 20 years,” said one displaced resident who wished to remain anonymous.

The disaster has forced hundreds to evacuate, with rescue teams using boats to save stranded residents, including infants, from the rising waters.

The Anjung Bercham Utama area was particularly hard hit, with water reaching waist-high levels on rescue workers.

The flooding extends beyond Ipoh, affecting multiple regions, including Batu Gajah, Sungei Siput, and Kampar.

Flood Crisis: State-by-State Breakdown

The number of flood victims across seven Malaysian states has shown a general decline, though Pahang state reported a slight increase.

As of Sunday night (1 December), 148,024 people remain in temporary evacuation centres nationwide.

While evacuation centres in Selangor and Perlis have entirely closed, other states continue to shelter displaced residents, albeit in decreasing numbers.

In Pahang state, the number of evacuees in Raub, Jerantut, and Lipis has risen to 1,152.

Two rivers remain at dangerous levels, and light vehicles are prohibited from entering several main roads in Raub.

Northern States Bear The Brunt

Terengganu continues to house the largest number of evacuees, at 94,214, with Pasir Mas recording the highest count, 29,846 individuals.

Kelantan has 41,788 evacuees across eight affected districts, while Kedah shelters 8,468 people. Kota Setar and Kubang Pasu report the highest numbers.

The Hutan Kampung road section in Kedah remains closed.

Southbound traffic is diverted to the Kedah South interchange, and northbound traffic is diverted to the Jitra Batu interchange.

Johor’s evacuation centres in southern Malaysia now house 528 people, with three centres closed.

Melaka reports 238 evacuees, while Negeri Sembilan’s numbers have decreased to 1,561. Perlis maintains the lowest count, with just 74 people remaining in evacuation centres.

Seramai 136,488 mangsa membabitkan 41,091 keluarga terjejas banjir di seluruh negara setakat 11.44 malam.



Kelantan kekal merekodkan jumlah mangsa paling ramai iaitu 85,848 diikuti Terengganu (38,121) dan Kedah (8,306), manakala Selangor sudah tidak termasuk dalam senarai negeri… pic.twitter.com/dWyik3K23A — Media Selangor (@Media_Selangor) December 1, 2024

Community Spirit Prevails

As social media feeds fill with heartbreaking footage of submerged homes and inundated communities, the true scale of devastation becomes apparent.

Videos show entire neighbourhoods transformed into vast lakes, with only rooftops visible above murky waters.

Against this backdrop of destruction, ordinary Malaysians have become extraordinary heroes.

Social media platforms overflow not just with distressing footage but also with stories of hope – residents wading through chest-deep waters to rescue elderly neighbours, makeshift boat brigades evacuating stranded families, and volunteers risking their safety to save trapped animals.

However, a darker narrative threatens to overshadow these acts of kindness.

Troubling reports have emerged of aid being rejected due to political differences, with at least one case where relief supplies were refused simply for bearing party emblems.

This politicization of humanitarian assistance has sparked public outcry and calls for neutral aid distribution.

Aik nak bagi bantuan pun tak boleh ke? Katanya sebab ada logo UMNO.



Dorang tepek logo PAS sebesar-besar alam boleh pulak. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/SQiVmWna5O — Amran Fans (@_AmranFans) December 1, 2024

