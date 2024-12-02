[Watch] Banjir Woes: Row, Row, Row, Row Your Boat…Looking For Wifi

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The rainy season has caused heavy flooding in some areas and has affected students like TikTok user Syahirah (@syahirah_mz) in Kelantan.

In her video, she showed the challenge she faced submitting her assignment and paperwork due to the unavailability of Wi-Fi in her hometown during the flood.

In order to submit her coursework, she had to venture out into the waist-deep flood waters in search of Wi-Fi.

Fortunately, her younger brother tagged along to help her out. He rowed the boat from their house to the higher area and they had to take a longer route because an electric pole fell at the usual road.

Once they reached higher ground where all the vehicles were parked, they rode on a motorcycle to get to their car.

They had to drive to Kota Bharu town because all the shops in Tumpat closed due to the flood.

Syahirah was grateful to find an open café in town where she could complete and submit her work while resting and enjoying a cool drink.

Since she was in town, her family also asked her to help get candles, food, and drinking water in case the power went out at night and there was no drinking water and food at home.

After spending some time in town, they made their way back and still had to row a boat home due to the flood.

Despite the long travel, she kept a positive attitude throughout it all. She thanked her brother for helping her and hoped the flood will subside soon.

Netizens praised the siblings for being responsible individuals and wished them all the best in their future undertakings.

They loved how Syahirah tried to fulfil her responsibility as a student and admired her younger brother for being a huge help.

They also mentioned how most youths today are distracted by other things such as dating and their phones. Hence, they were glad to see Syahirah’s brother dropping everything to help her out.

