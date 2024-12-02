Activist Claims Mother Dog And 7 Puppies Beaten To Death In Sg Buloh School

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Animal activist Siti Fauziah who is also the founder of Fauziah Paws Care, an animal shelter, recently shared an incident concerning a school staff allegedly killing a dog in a secondary school in Sungai Buloh on 29 November around 10am.

Fauziah made a TikTok video to explain what had allegedly happened in order to seek justice for the dead dogs.

Fauziah said a mother dog brought her seven puppies through the school compound. Somewhere along the way, the mother dog’s head allegedly got stuck in between the fence near a surau.

Unfortunately, a school staff allegedly hit the mother dog and her puppies to death.

Fauziah asked the staff member why they did such a cruel thing to the animals and asked why they didn’t call the firemen to help release the dog instead.

She claimed the staff didn’t answer but only brought up the excuse of protecting others from being bitten by the dog.

She also said they refused to disclose where the dog was buried for her to collect the dog’s remains for post-mortem examination. Fauziah said she has reported to the police and the Veterinary Services Department (DVS) but has not received any updates.

According to the police, the school cleaner had buried the dog’s remains and the case is being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code for animal cruelty and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) for misuse of network services.

Anyone with information is advised to visit the nearest police station or contact the investigating officer, Inspector Mohamad Azammudin Mohd Razib, at 016-5661597.

The incident once again shines a light on animal cruelty and the fear some people have when it comes to animals such as dogs.

Some people expressed horror at the cruelty towards the dog and the puppies. They believe the dogs like many other stray animals were seeking shelter from the rain.

Meanwhile, others urged more people to educate themselves and change their mindset about stray animals. They encourage others to adopt and protect these animals if they can.

Evil and inhumane🤬 — AgentTina (@kakilepak101) December 2, 2024

A human that ill treats an animal especially a dog…isn’t a human at all, falls below a beast’s level — Vimileswari Naidu (@VimileswariN) December 2, 2024

Let's be real, animal cruelty especially towards dogs, won't change in Malaysia. Most of the monster's here, their mentality is sicked. Let's do our part, adopt if can, protect and help this souls if you across. If God is real, hope he will teach these bastards a lesson! — MahenDraN🔴 (@Mahendran9501) December 2, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.