Popular Kelantan Floating Restaurant Floats Away, Now “Permanently Closed”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Floods that hit the east coast state of Kelantan recently is putting a lot of locals in tough situations, as homes and businesses are destroyed in the aftermath.

However, the fate of JL Fara Houseboat is still uncertain after a video of the floating restaurant in Kota Bharu, which has been circulating on X (formerly Twitter), shows it being swept away by floodwater.

BANJIR KELANTAN



Restoran JL Fara Houseboat telah hanyut dibawa arus semalam, akibat banjir melanda di Kelantan. pic.twitter.com/8XOyqsH6UM — Malaysia Hari Ini (@MsiaHariIni) November 27, 2024

We can’t help but to feel sympathy for the business owner, who had to watch their establishment float away to wherever the flood is taking it.

The restaurant floated pretty far away from its original location on Sungai Kelantan that it had to be towed back by a speedboat, as shown in a TikTok video posted by ranggo56.

@ranggo56 Tabah lah wahai kakak ku @farajl_ atas segala dugaan,,mungkin ada hikmah disebaliknya,,, insyaallah,,,Kami petang tadi dah bt yg terbaek untuk selamatkan House boat JL FARA,, Alhamdulillah kami berjaya #fyp #viralvideo ♬ Astaghfirullah (Cover) – Anisa Rahman

At the time this story is written, the restaurant has updated its listing on Google as “permanently closed” for obvious reasons.

Social news site Kosmo! reported that the restaurant, owned by cosmetics entrepreneur Fara JL, is estimated to be valued at RM1.2 million.

Through a video posted on Fara’s TikTok account, it’s revealed that her restaurant had previously sustained heavy damage from a tree that fell on its roof the night before it floated away.

The part of the restaurant that was hit by the tree had actually sunk to the bottom of the river, which then compromised the rest of the structure.

Fara JL Houseboat serves seafood such as crab, squid, and prawns in a Shellout dining style where you eat the food right off the table.

Image: TikTok | jlfarahouseboat

While the restaurant’s location gives it an amazing view of the river, the owner sure is taking a big risk considering how prone the area is to floods.

In any case, we sincerely hope Fara JL Houseboat will get back on its feet (or floats) in the near future.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.