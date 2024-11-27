[Watch] Many Unhappy Over TikTok User’s Inappropriate Behaviour At KL Tea Stall

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok User Sam Lim (@samlimmmm) usually makes content where he offers random strangers money or gifts and garners many views because it’s seen as kindness at work.

However, he was recently criticised online when he filmed a video with Tea Thambi. He was accused of being racist and looked down on the Indian community.

In that particular clip, Sam offered the tea seller RM100 or “mystery water” and the seller chose RM100.

With RM100, he told the tea seller to prepare 100 cups of tea and was shocked by the small cups used. He admitted that he expected a much bigger cup for RM1.

Sam then challenged the tea seller to arrange the 100 cups on the side table. While they prepared the teas, Sam questioned the seller’s purported high earnings and the number of physical shops he has, implying his bicycle store was just a front and that they didn’t pay income taxes.

If that wasn’t enough, Sam asked the tea seller and his staff if they were Type I or Type B. It’s believed Type I refers to Malaysian Indians while Type B refers to Bangladeshis.

He also had time to imply that the city council (DBKL) would soon come and “catch” all of them.

Once the cups were all arranged, Sam said he would teach the tea seller and the other man how to serve tea in a faster way. He had the tea filled up in a tied bag before puncturing a hole and pouring the contents over the cups messily.

After trying the tea, Sam said he couldn’t comment much because it cost RM1 and also implied it was expensive for such a small cup. Before ending the video, Sam asked whether they had a license to operate the stall. When the tea seller said they were licensed, Sam looked sceptical.

Netizens supported the tea seller and expressed their dislike for Sam’s disrespectful behaviour in the video. They said he was racist and advised others to stop following, watching, and sharing his content.

Meanwhile, other people said it was a fair price for a small cup of masala tea. They also commented how the tea seller arranged the cups neatly and claimed Sam purposely made a mess.

ok kot rm1 teh masala, saiz tu.. sapa mamat terpaling influencer macam bagus ni, geram je — hani (@hanizahn) November 26, 2024

Isi air teh tu betul2 la macai dlm cawan. Kesian member sediakan cawan bersih segala bagai, kau ambik plastik isi air teh then curah dlm cawan mcm tu je. Bengapnye la. Tak semua india tak bersih macai macai apek. — Baba Kassim (@wiraEhsn) November 26, 2024

Cakap tax tax tax. Ko bayar tax tak?



Dari segi body language / facial expression pun mamat ni macam takde nak hormat Thambi jual teh ni.



Pastu insist brother tu mcm dia Bangla tanya passport / ic bagai.



Mamat ni, please berjumpa dgn aku time dia buat content bodo please. — RAMBO (@AronOsman) November 26, 2024

This is plain rude! Dah la asyik duk sebut type B type B. Padahal orang tu dah jawab dia malaysian. Takde adab betul. — mood swings ⚡ (@freemovingyana) November 26, 2024

Tolong la boikot si sam lim ni sbb dia mmg kedekut tp acah nk bg duit & level dia dgan pinyang & KA sgt jauh xboleh nk d samakn — ᧁׁɑׁׅ֮ ꩇׁׅ݊ᨵׁׅ℘hׁׅ֮ᨵׁׅϐׁׅ֒ꪱׁׅɑׁׅ֮ 🇲🇾🫀🇵🇸 (@Gamofobhia) November 26, 2024

This is the worst person and content creator I have ever seen , how come this guy also can become influencer oh sorry it was not influencer and more like a bullied,stop watching him and stop sharing his content than he would disappearing so soon … — keft kille (@KilleKeft) November 26, 2024

