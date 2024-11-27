[Watch] Many Unhappy Over TikTok User’s Inappropriate Behaviour At KL Tea Stall

TRP
TikTok user Sam Lim kept asking the tea seller and another man if they were Type I or Type B.

by
November 27, 2024

TikTok User Sam Lim (@samlimmmm) usually makes content where he offers random strangers money or gifts and garners many views because it’s seen as kindness at work.

However, he was recently criticised online when he filmed a video with Tea Thambi. He was accused of being racist and looked down on the Indian community.

READ MORE: Mechanical Engineer Turns RM1 Masala Tea And Coffee Into A RM100,000 Monthly Empire

In that particular clip, Sam offered the tea seller RM100 or “mystery water” and the seller chose RM100.

With RM100, he told the tea seller to prepare 100 cups of tea and was shocked by the small cups used. He admitted that he expected a much bigger cup for RM1.

Sam then challenged the tea seller to arrange the 100 cups on the side table. While they prepared the teas, Sam questioned the seller’s purported high earnings and the number of physical shops he has, implying his bicycle store was just a front and that they didn’t pay income taxes.

If that wasn’t enough, Sam asked the tea seller and his staff if they were Type I or Type B. It’s believed Type I refers to Malaysian Indians while Type B refers to Bangladeshis.

He also had time to imply that the city council (DBKL) would soon come and “catch” all of them.

Once the cups were all arranged, Sam said he would teach the tea seller and the other man how to serve tea in a faster way. He had the tea filled up in a tied bag before puncturing a hole and pouring the contents over the cups messily.

After trying the tea, Sam said he couldn’t comment much because it cost RM1 and also implied it was expensive for such a small cup. Before ending the video, Sam asked whether they had a license to operate the stall. When the tea seller said they were licensed, Sam looked sceptical.

Netizens supported the tea seller and expressed their dislike for Sam’s disrespectful behaviour in the video. They said he was racist and advised others to stop following, watching, and sharing his content.

Meanwhile, other people said it was a fair price for a small cup of masala tea. They also commented how the tea seller arranged the cups neatly and claimed Sam purposely made a mess.

