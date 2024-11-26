Carlsberg Malaysia Unveils Ambitious RM343 Million Factory Upgrade In Shah Alam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 55-year-old brewery is writing its next chapter in sustainable manufacturing in the industrial heart of Shah Alam, Selangor.

Carlsberg Malaysia, the first Carlsberg brewery established outside Copenhagen, Denmark, has unveiled a landmark RM343 million transformation that goes beyond mere production upgrades – it’s a story of legacy, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

“Committed to quality, sustainability, and future growth, this transformation goes beyond expanding and upgrading our production capabilities; it is also about setting new benchmarks for responsible brewing and environmental stewardship,” says Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, in a statement.

The investment, the largest since the brewery’s establishment in 1971, represents a bold step toward zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The brewery transformation milestones were celebrated at an event attended by Liew Chin Tong (right), Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Workforce at the Heart of Change

The human side of this technological revolution is evident in the faces of the brewery’s workforce, who now operate in a more progressive and inclusive environment.

RM200 million has been allocated to advanced packaging capabilities, while another RM140 million supports energy-efficient technologies and workplace safety improvements.

Danish Ambassador to Malaysia, Her Excellency Kirstine Berner, sees this transformation as a bridge between Danish values and Malaysian innovation.

“Carlsberg’s commitment to sustainability exemplifies Denmark’s values of responsibility and innovation,” she notes.

This showcases how technology and sustainable practices can go hand in hand, delivering positive outcomes for both business and community.

Beyond Zero: The TTZAB Vision

For the 55-year-old brewery, this investment marks more than an anniversary celebration – it’s a commitment to future generations.

The transformation aligns with Carlsberg’s global Together Towards ZERO and Beyond (TTZAB) program, targeting net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2040.

In an era where corporate sustainability often feels like buzzword bingo, Carlsberg Malaysia’s investment stands out as a tangible example of how traditional manufacturers can modernize while reducing their environmental footprint.

It’s a story that resonates beyond balance sheets, touching on the modern industry’s fundamental challenges: how to grow responsibly, innovate sustainably, and maintain profitability while protecting the planet.

Clini (left) addresses the guests of honour during a guided brewery tour to witness the recent upgrades, along with representatives from the local government agencies and industry associations. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

