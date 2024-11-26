AirAsia X Named World’s Best Long-Haul Budget Carrier, Promises More Affordable Routes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian carrier AirAsia X has clinched the World’s Leading Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline title for the second consecutive year, signalling potentially more affordable long-distance travel options for budget-conscious travellers.

The win at the World Travel Awards 2024 in Madeira, Portugal, announced on Monday (25 November), comes as the airline expands its network to include new destinations like Nairobi, Kenya, its first African route.

This expansion could mean more budget-friendly options for long-haul flights for travellers.

The airline reported strong operational performance, including an 84 per cent passenger load factor in Q3 2024.

Triple Win and Growing Capacity

The airline’s parent company, AirAsia Group, also secured two other major awards – World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline (12th consecutive year) and World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew (eighth consecutive year).

“Passengers can expect more exciting destinations at competitive fares,” said AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail.

He added that the airline’s upcoming integration with AirAsia Group will create “enhanced connectivity and superior value” for customers.

The carrier has seen a 34 percent increase in passengers carried and a 27 percent growth in capacity compared to last year, suggesting more seats and potentially better deals for travellers in 2025.

KLIA as New Budget Travel Hub

AirAsia Group CEO Bo Lingam said the airline is transforming Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) into a global low-cost carrier hub, which could mean more connection options for travellers.

“We aim to replicate this success across our other AOCs (Air Operator’s Certificate), ensuring they grow into key hubs as the international segment continues to be a critical driver of growth, with passenger traffic consistently outpacing capacity increases,” said Lingam.

This indicates that travellers might soon have access to more destinations, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, by 2027.

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, are considered one of the industry’s most prestigious recognitions.

Winners are selected through votes from industry professionals, consumers, and travel experts.

