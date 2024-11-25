Malaysians Get Nostalgic Over 90s Memorabilia In TikTok Video

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A TikTok video posted by sinetronkelate in the ‘Get Ready With me’ (GRWM) format shows him as a student primping himself up before heading out to school with a caption that reads “POV: Preparation before going to school in my day”.

If you were a secondary school student in the 90s, you might remember some of the items in the video that were a staple of the decade, besides your school uniform of course.

The first item shown is a bottle of Enchanteur ‘Romantic’ perfumed talcum powder, which gives off the fragrance of Bulgarian Roses and White Jasmine.

Next in the video is a variety of vintage wallets made by popular brands of the time such as No Fear, Billabong, Alien Workshop, and Adidas.

To style his hair, he uses a small tub of what appears to be Tancho hairdressing pomade. Interestingly, Tancho is made by Mandom Corporation, the same company that brought us the Gatsby line of hair products.

Although we don’t encourage smoking (especially in school), we can’t ignore the small pack of Dunhill cigarettes included in the video. Yes, there used to be packs of cigarettes sold in either 7 or 14 sticks back in the 90s, which also cost less than the usual pack of 20 sticks.

The boot cut pants that tapers wide at the bottom is reminiscent to the ones that were bought at Cantona 7 in the Sungei Wang shopping mall, with the Marlboro back pocket flap design.

The Cantona 7 store in Sungei Wang, where many students in the 90s purchased their school pants. (Image: Facebook | Cantona 7 Sungei Wang)

Cantona refers to Eric Cantona, a French professional football player who played for the Leeds United football club before joining Manchester United in 1992. He is well known for his jersey number (7), along with his techincal skills and goalscoring ability.

While some kids in school had fancy pencil cases complete with dedicated sections for pens, pencils, and erasers, others might remember using only a blank tape casing, which was more than enough to keep your stationery together.

The bag shown in the video seems to be an off-brand sling bag, which was also a popular choice of school bag back in the day. Some of the more popular school bag brands during this time was Alien Workshop and Airwalk, which is also a skateboarding lifestyle brand.

At some point in the video, he puts on a Boy London watch which was popular in the 90s. Boy London is a British streewear fashion label that was internationally recognised since 1976.

Finally, he puts on his school shoes, which are a pair of white Penguin canvas shoes which were commonly worn by school students at the time.

Netizens react with amusement and express their nostalgia

Those who watched his video commented on how they remember owning most of these items during their school days in the 90s, and expressed feelings of nostalgia.

Watch the whole video here:

Some of these products can still be purchased today on platforms like Shopee and Ebay, including the Tancho pomade, Penguin shoes, Enchanteur powder and even the Alien Workshop wallet.

Do you remember dressing up and preparing for school with these items when you were in school?

As they say, only 90s kids will remember.

