Malaysian Underdogs Nearly Break China’s 19-Year Stronghold At Masters

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a thrilling display of grit and finesse that electrified the Shenzhen Bay Gymnasium, Malaysia’s mixed doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin came tantalizingly close to making history at the China Masters 2024 in Shenzhen, China.

Their silver-medal performance against world No. 2 Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping wasn’t just another final – it was a statement that Malaysian badminton is ready to dance with the giants.

The unseeded Malaysian duo, currently ranked World No. 23, showed zero intimidation against their heavily favoured opponents, snatching the first set 23-21 in a display that saw the predominantly Chinese crowd shift uncomfortably in their seats.

This wasn’t in the script – no non-Chinese pair has won this tournament since 2005.

Heart-Stopping Drama

The second set unfolded like a psychological thriller.

Cheng, particularly brilliant at the net, went toe-to-toe with Olympic medalist Huang.

At 22-21, with championship point in hand, destiny seemed to be flirting with the Malaysians before a cruel twist of fate pushed the match into a decider.

That championship point in the second set will haunt us for a while (we were THIS close!), but it’s also a promise of what’s to come.

Though the final score (21-23, 25-23, 21-16) favoured the Chinese pair, this tournament marks Hoo/Cheng’s best performance in a Super 750 event.

To borrow a phrase from the fans: “Anda tetap pemenang di hati kami!” (You remain champions in our hearts!)

Malaysian Double Threat

Sure, the trophy belongs to China, but they’ve won something perhaps even more precious – they’ve shown the world that Malaysian mixed doubles aren’t just participating anymore; they are competing.

Another Malaysian mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, also had a good run in the tournament.

Their tournament run ended after they lost in the semi-finals against Feng and Huang by scores of 21-18, 21-13.

Despite exiting the China Masters, the world number nine pair have qualified for the BWF Tour Finals, showing their competitive edge throughout the season.

Keep that fighting spirit burning. Malaysia’s behind you, all the way!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.