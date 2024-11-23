Spirits Dampened: Martell’s Swift Festival Fiasco In Sentul Depot Leaves Party-Goers Drenched And Furious

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a scene that perfectly captured the irony of its name, the Martell Noblige Swift Festival’s last-minute cancellation at Sentul Depot, Kuala Lumpur, left hundreds of attendees stranded in torrential rain outside the venue.

This marked what many described as a spectacular failure in event management and crisis communication.

The highly anticipated festival, scheduled to open its doors at 4 PM today (23 November), was abruptly cancelled due to what organizers vaguely termed “unforeseen circumstances.”

This left a growing crowd of well-dressed patrons huddling under whatever shelter they could find.

Stranded and Soaked

Many had arrived via ride-sharing services, unprepared for the downpour that would greet their arrival.

Speaking to TRP, some said the least the organiser could have done was inform them before they left their homes.

The festival was set to feature South Korean sensation DJ Soda, with exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities for lucky fans.

The internationally acclaimed DJ, known for her energetic performances and massive social media following, was meant to be the evening’s headline act.



Social Media Silence

The festival’s social media channels remained eerily silent until the eventual cancellation announcement, made after hundreds had already gathered at the venue.

The timing and handling of the cancellation raised questions about the organizers’ crisis management protocols and respect for attendees’ time and safety.

Among those affected were VIP ticket holders who had purchased bottles for special access.

They said this isn’t just about the rain or the cancellation but about basic respect for customers and proper planning.

Reputation On The Rocks

While organizers have promised updates regarding bottle purchases and have provided a contact number for inquiries, the damage to their reputation may prove harder to address.

As one social media user noted, “Swift by name, but not by nature when it comes to crucial announcements.”

As of press time, organizers have not provided additional details about the circumstances leading to the cancellation, directing media inquiries to their public relations team.

Before this incident, Martell Noblige Swift Festival had built a solid reputation by hosting similar premium experiences, including the event’s pre-parties.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.