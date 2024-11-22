Malay-Chinese Doctor Spreads Christmas Cheer In Miri Hospital, Using Own Money For Decorations

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the intensive care unit of Miri Hospital, Sarawak, Dr Mohd Thasli (transliteration) carefully arranges ornaments on a Christmas tree – a yearly tradition he has maintained despite not celebrating the festival himself.

The Muslim doctor, born to a Malay father and a Chinese mother, has worked at the hospital for 11 years.

His annual Christmas decorating efforts recently went viral on social media, drawing praise for embodying Sarawak’s multicultural spirit.

This year’s 150cm Christmas tree was sponsored by a specialist doctor at RM500-600, while Dr Thasli personally spent an additional RM300-400 on lights and ornaments.

The Perfectionist with a Passion for Festive Flair

Known for his particular aesthetic standards, Dr Mohd Thasli insists on coordinated colours and styles, creating different themes each year.

In an exclusive interview with Sin Chew Daily, Dr Mohd Thasli said that although he doesn’t celebrate Christmas, he decorates Christmas trees at the hospital every year.

For him, decorating Christmas trees isn’t just about letting hospital staff and patients feel the Christmas spirit; it’s also an activity he loves because he enjoys decorating, which has become his hobby.

The hospital’s festive decorations extend beyond Christmas; the staff also put up decorations for Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, and Gawai.

This practice isn’t unique to Miri Hospital – across Sarawak, public hospitals have long been known for their elaborate Christmas celebrations, reflecting the state’s deep-rooted tradition of multicultural festivities.

Similar displays of festive cheer can be found in other public hospitals across the state, from Bintulu Hospital’s annual yuletide spectacle to the seasonal transformations in Sibu and Kuching’s medical centres.

