[Watch] Pahang Uncle Pulls Knife In Motorcycle Shop Brawl After Noise Complaint Goes Wrong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A heated argument over motorcycle noise turned violent at a motorcycle repair shop in Karak, Pahang when a man slapped a worker and brandished a knife during a confrontation.

Fortunately, the worker managed to subdue him before police intervention.

A video posted on social media showed the incident, in which the man accused the worker of creating noise pollution by speeding during motorcycle testing.

The video captured the man holding a knife during the confrontation.

What Sparked The Clash

The worker reportedly rode from another location to collect spare parts when his speed and noise level angered the man.

When the worker explained, “It’s the motorcycle making noise, not people,” the man insisted that speeding created noise and posed a safety risk to pedestrians, especially children.

The video shows that while the worker initially tried to respond to the man’s warnings, he remained silent after further stern warnings about speeding.

The situation escalated when the man suddenly slapped the worker, who pushed him away in self-defence, creating a tense atmosphere.

Knife Comes Out

The man then drew his knife and attempted to attack the worker.

Other employees tried to mediate, but the man remained aggressive.

Fortunately, the worker managed to subdue him, and another person, believed to be the shop owner, intervened to remove the knife.

The man eventually retrieved his knife and left on his motorcycle, but not before bystanders berated him with shouts of “Do you want to go to jail?” and “Don’t you have anything better to do?”

Could It Have Been Handled Differently?

Many believed the man’s actions constituted a serious offence, possibly attempted murder.

While some agreed with his complaints about speeding and noise, most felt his physical aggression crossed legal boundaries.

Some suggested the worker should have apologized immediately to defuse the situation rather than arguing back.

Others advised that the man should have reported the issue to authorities instead of taking extreme action.

Cops Move In

According to the Bentong police, the incident occurred Monday (18 November) at 8:50 PM.

The shop worker filed a report that night, and investigations were launched under Section 506 (Criminal Intimidation) and Section 323 (Voluntarily Causing Hurt) of the Penal Code.

The 52-year-old suspect was arrested at his residence, and the knife used in the incident was recovered.

District police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar urged the public to refrain from speculation while investigations are ongoing.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.