TNG eWallet 20 November Deadline For eKYC Verification To Avoid Account Restrictions

Existing TNG eWallet users are urged to complete their electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) online verification before 20 December.

TNG Digital Sdn Bhd cautions users that failing to comply will result in gradually increasing restrictions on their accounts, potentially rendering them unusable.

The company announced that users who haven’t completed eKYC can currently only access basic functions, including low-balance wallet limits, toll payments, NFC card top-ups, and RFID payments.

For new users, they must complete verification within 10 months of registration.

TNG Digital Reassure Users About Its Security Measures

Amid growing consumer concerns about linking payment cards to multiple digital wallets, TNG Digital has emphasized that security remains the company’s top priority.

The company reports that implementing eKYC has significantly enhanced platform security and reduced account theft risks, with fraud rates now 90 per cent lower than the market average.

This is welcome news for users who have expressed anxiety about digital payment security.

Please unlinked semua apps yg boleh access direct kad bank kita, same thing happen to me on 1st nov. Google play auto link dgn tng and tng auto reload, lesap banyak juga. Please unlinked, scammer pun pergi lah scam orang kaya, buatpe scam b40 mcm kami https://t.co/vk8wXCzHky — Nānò🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@Nahnanahno) November 11, 2024

To avoid service interruption, users can refer to verification guidelines on the official website or watch “How-To” videos on the company’s YouTube channel.

The eKYC verification process is straightforward, requiring only uploads of MyKad photos and a selfie.

