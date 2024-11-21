They Did What? Mahathir And Anwar Transformed Into Collectible Figures

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

From parliament benches to collectible characters, Indonesian toy maker GoodGuysNeverWin (GGNW) is about to turn Malaysia’s political theatre into shelf entertainment.

Their latest release at the Malaysia Hobby Expo (MAEPS Serdang, 30 Nov-Dec 1) features two figures that are more than what meets the eye.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has gotten Mattel’s Masters of the Universe makeover (superhero He-Man’s bod meets bush jacket swagger) and has been cheekily rebranded as “Mahathir of the Universe.”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, striking his iconic 1998 reformasi pose (may the political force be with you), is marketed as “Star Anwar Ibrahim” (yes, they went there with the Star Wars pun).

Dressed in the same white shirt he wore during that historic moment, the Anwar figure inadvertently – or perhaps intentionally – channels Han Solo’s rebel swagger.

After all, if you’re going to borrow from Star Wars, why not embrace the serendipitous parallel between two rebels in white?

Catchphrase Chaos

These unauthorized action figures come with enough political punch lines to make a parliamentarian blush.

Dr Mahathir’s “Melayu Mudah Lupa” tagline replaces He-Man’s “I Have the Power!” catchphrase, while Anwar’s “Lawan Tetap Lawan” slogan gets the full Star Wars treatment – perhaps a cheeky nod to “May the Force be with you,” swapping galactic rebellion for political resistance.

Talk about turning political rivalry into a toy story gold enough to salivate any political memorabilia collector.

And if that weren’t bold enough, they’ve even mimicked Mattel’s vintage font and layout because why stop at merely poking the bear?

Beyond Playthings

These aren’t just toys; they’re conversation pieces that capture the essence of Malaysia’s most dramatic political rivalry.

The fact that they’re being unveiled alongside a “Setan Lokal” special edition feels almost too perfect.

While pricing details (along with online availability) are still being revealed, one thing’s certain: these figures are going to spark discussions that are anything but child’s play.

In a nation where politics is already a spectator sport, GGNW has finally given Malaysians their own piece of the performance.

And with Malaysia’s political landscape populated by such colorful characters – from katak-hopping MPs to viral-moment-making ministers – GGNW certainly won’t run short of inspiration for their next series of figurines.

Inside the untapped world of Malaysian Hokkien political drama. (Video: Facebook/MGAG)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.