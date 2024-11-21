New MyKad to Feature Advanced Security Measures for Enhanced Safety

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The MyKad, Malaysia’s national identity card, is a vital document for all citizens. It stores personal data essential for accessing government services and carrying out official matters.

However, like all official documents, identity cards require regular updates to ensure they stay relevant and secure. With the current MyKad design in circulation for over 12 years, the government has announced plans to replace it with an upgraded version boasting advanced security features.

Outdated MyKad to Be Replaced for Better Security

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah recently confirmed that the process to finalise the new MyKad design is nearing completion. The updated card, developed by the National Registration Department (NRD), will incorporate cutting-edge security measures to counter identity forgery and misuse.

“This new structure will replace the current MyKad issued since 2012,” he stated, as quoted in Kosmo. “It will include enhanced technology to prevent falsification and ensure the card remains a secure form of identification.”

This announcement was made in response to a question posed in the Dewan Rakyat by Manndzri Nasib (BN-Tenggara), who inquired about the status of the next-generation MyKad. The initiative aligns with the government’s goal to combat the increasing threat of identity document fraud and improve safety for all Malaysians.

While details of the exact features have yet to be disclosed, the new MyKad represents a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and reliability of Malaysia’s identification system.

