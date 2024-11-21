“My Hero” – A Dedicated ‘Abah’ Quits Smoking To Donate Kidney To His Doctor Son

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This loving dad quits a 40-year-long smoking habit to save his 27-year-old son, who required a kidney transplant—giving him a second chance at life.

(Credit: dr.zulkifli via TikTok)

The son, Dr Mohamad Zulkifli, 27, was a very active man who enjoyed hiking and travelling. However in 2020, while still a medical student, he was diagnosed with the final stages of kidney failure.

The dyer news made him want to give up, and he felt that his dreams of becoming a doctor were no longer possible. He had to undergo dialysis treatment 3 times a week with each session lasting 4 hours.



Regardless of having to go through hours of treatment each week, he did not give up on his dreams and continued to persevere in his studies. Seeing his son struggle, Ayub Abdul Ghani, 61, could no longer bear to watch his son in pain.

Despite being a smoker for 40 years, he decided to gradually reduce smoking to qualify as an eligible donor until he was able to quit completely 3 months before the transplant surgery.

Ayub, who has never been admitted to a ward his whole life, showed no fear leading up to the surgery, stating that it was only “normal” to undergo this surgery for his son.



The surgery was successfully performed in Hospital Kuala Lumpur on November 19, 2024. Dr Mohamad Zulkifli is currently working in Hospital Raja Permaisuri Zainab II in Kelantan. He can now live out his dreams thanks to the heroic actions of none other than his father.

