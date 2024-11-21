Extra Fee for Physical Driving Licences Coming in 2025, Says Loke

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Come 2025, Malaysians may find themselves paying extra if they want a physical driving licence.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke made the announcement on 20 November, revealing that the Ministry, particularly the Road Transport Department (JPJ), has been receiving numerous complaints from the public about wanting physical copies of their licences.

“To improve the system, we’ll be introducing an initiative early next year. If anyone wants a physical copy of their driving licence, they might have to pay an additional fee for the printing,” Loke said in Parliament.

The announcement came in response to a question from Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang), who asked about the effectiveness of the digital driving licence and road tax system, and whether it had resulted in cost savings for the government.

Loke did not elaborate on the specific cost of the physical licence printout, leaving some questions unanswered. However, he did mention that the MyJPJ app, launched two years ago, has been downloaded by 13.7 million users.

By 31 October, the app had processed over one million transactions related to the renewal of road taxes and driving licences, with a total value nearing RM121 million.

The app has also managed over a million renewals of road tax and driving licences online, offering a more convenient alternative to the traditional physical process.

