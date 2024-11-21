“Don’t Say RIP To Non-Muslims” Sparks Debate Following Chinese Editor’s Death

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A social media user’s assertion that Muslims should not say “Rest in Peace” (RIP) to non-Muslims has sparked heated debate, overshadowing tributes to a respected Chinese newspaper editor who died at 35.

The controversy erupted after Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil posted a heartfelt condolence message for Tan Zhi Wei, the Chief of General News at Kwong Wah Yit Poh, who succumbed to meningitis.

His Facebook message, which ended with “May his soul rest in peace,” immediately drew criticism from one Nua Nueila.

“Sorry, but non-Muslims cannot be wished ‘RIP’… this doesn’t mean disrespect,” Nua commented, suggesting alternative phrases like “condolences on the passing” or “may the family persevere through this trial.”

A few others concurred with her stance, suggesting that Muslims should be more mindful of religious protocols even in expressions of condolence.

A Time For Grief, Not Debate

The comment prompted a swift rebuke from other users, including Christopher Teh Kuan Hong, who criticized the timing of such religious policing during a mourning period.

When people are grieving, do you think their first thought is about such things?

For context, according to the Federal Territories Mufti, Muslims are prohibited from saying RIP as it is considered a prayer commonly used by non-Muslims.

On the other hand, Penang Mufti Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor said there is no hard and fast rule regarding the use of the phrase.

The controversy has unfortunately overshadowed the legacy of a talented journalist who dedicated his career to public service through journalism.

Fahmi said this loss is deeply felt, especially since the deceased had covered several events that he attended.

I pray that the deceased’s entire family remains strong and patient in facing this very difficult trial. My condolences also to friends at Kwong Wah Yit Poh for this loss.

The Rising Star of Malaysian Journalism Who Left Too Soon

When Tan collapsed in his home on 20 November, few could have predicted that Malaysian journalism would lose one of its brightest young voices less than two months later.

At just 35, the chief of general news at Kwong Wah Yit Poh had already made his mark on Chinese-language media, bringing a fresh perspective to one of Malaysia’s oldest newspapers.

Born in the southern city of Batu Pahat in 1989, Tan’s journey to becoming a leading voice in Malaysian media began in the bustling streets of Taipei.

After graduating from Batu Pahat Chinese High School in 2007, he attended Taiwan’s Shih Hsin University, where he laid the groundwork for his future in journalism.

Homecoming With A Vision

His time in Taiwan proved formative.

While his classmates were still finding their feet, Tan was already cutting his teeth at Radio Taiwan International and the National Educational Radio and Television Station, showing early signs of the dedication that would define his career.

By the time he returned to Malaysia in 2013, Tan had developed a vision for modernizing Chinese-language journalism.

At Kwong Wah Yit Poh, he didn’t just report the news – he transformed how it was delivered, pioneering live broadcasts and video interviews that brought the century-old publication into the digital age.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.