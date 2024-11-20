Would You Pay Extra For Air Cond In Your E-Hailing Ride?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The recent controversy over an e-hailing driver charging up to RM30 for air-conditioning has sparked a heated debate about what services passengers should reasonably expect when they book a ride.

But it raises deeper questions about the evolving relationship between service providers and consumers in our increasingly monetized world.

Picture the scenario: You’ve just finished a long day at work, it’s 34 degrees outside, and you’re waiting for your e-hailing ride.

The car arrives, but there’s a catch—you’ll need to pay extra for air conditioning, with prices varying by fan speed.

Would you pay, or would you rather sweat it out?

Mintak jauh jumpa driver grab gini pic.twitter.com/nLGonxhLGO — MALAYSIA MOST VIRAL (@MALAYSIAVIRALLL) November 17, 2024

When Basic Comforts Become Premium Services

The Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (FOMCA) has called the practice “ridiculous,” and rightfully so.

But this incident is just the tip of a growing iceberg: Basic amenities are increasingly being repackaged as premium add-ons.

Perhaps someday, airplane seats will no longer automatically recline, hotel Wi-Fi will be an add-on, and restaurants will only switch on the AC if you pay extra.

If we accept paying extra for air conditioning in ride-hailing services today, what’s next? Will we soon be charged for opening windows, using seat belts, or playing music?

FOMCA CEO Saravanan Thambirajah’s stance is clear: “The fare includes all services.”

But in an era where everything seems monetizable, are we fighting a losing battle?

The RM1 Air-Con Fee Debate – Are Malaysian Eateries Going Too Far?

In a separate incident, a Kuala Lumpur nasi lemak restaurant charged RM1 for air conditioning.

Saravanan reiterated that charging both a service fee and an air conditioning fee is unreasonable and suggested the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) should investigate and penalize such establishments.

If customers already pay service charge, they shouldn’t be charged for air-conditioning. However, charging for air-conditioning without service charge is acceptable, provided clear notices are displayed.

Saravanan added that customers should be able to choose whether to use additional services and, if they disagree with the charges, can opt for non-air-conditioned spaces.

