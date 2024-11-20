When Tun M’s Signboard Crusade Meets A Pork-Bun Type Problem

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In what seems like a calculated move that spectacularly backfired, Malaysia’s former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s latest social media post has sparked a fresh debate about language, culture, and common sense in modern Malaysia.

In his recent social media posts, Dr Mahathir shared photos from Pavilion Bukit Jalil to illustrate his criticism about the prevalence of Chinese-language signboards in shopping malls and the apparent absence of Bahasa Melayu.

The former premier, armed with his iPhone 14 Pro Max, had captured what he believed demonstrated this linguistic imbalance.

But here’s where it gets interesting – and we mean face-palm-worthy.

The photos he chose to share? A non-halal Chinese restaurant selling pork buns.

Lost in Translation

One social media user pointed out, “It’s like complaining about Japanese restaurants using Japanese characters,” highlighting the apparent double standard in Dr Mahathir’s crusade.

Why isn’t he taking photos of Japanese restaurants that only use Japanese and English?

Malaysians didn’t miss the irony, quickly pointing out that non-halal establishments often deliberately use their native language to prevent confusion.

“It’s more responsible this way,” another commenter noted.

Imagine if they used Malay and inadvertently attracted Muslim customers to a non-halal establishment.

DAH DIA PUNYA TARGET MARKET CINA KAU NAK SURUH TULIS MELAYU APAHALL YA ALLAHH ORG TUA NI EYY AKU LA KAN TU KAN KEDAI JUAL PAU BABI TU! — Senah Masih Debab (@SenahDebab) November 19, 2024

Questioning Motives

The incident raises questions about what exactly Dr Mahathir was trying to prove.

Was this a genuine attempt to highlight language issues, or as some suggest, another instance of stirring racial sentiments?

His choice of a non-halal establishment has left many wondering about his true intentions, particularly given his history of controversial statements about the non-Malays.

As Malaysia continues its multicultural identity into the 21st century, perhaps it’s time to ask: Shouldn’t we be more concerned about clear communication and consumer protection than forcing a one-size-fits-all approach to language use?

For now, Dr Mahathir’s attempt to prove his point has only served to highlight the complexity of language use in a multicultural society – and perhaps the need for more nuanced discussions about cultural integration in modern Malaysia.

Tun Mahathir dah kenapa? Tun mahathir tak sihat ke? Kenapa teruk sangat Tun mahathir ni. hmm.. layak ke gelaran Tun tu. Bila kaum cina letak bahasa melayu nasi lemak babi kena kecam. Bila tulis chinese disuruh tukar ke melayu atau jawi. 👏 pic.twitter.com/sCtKDFHkK7 — iTweet (@bercampera) November 19, 2024

