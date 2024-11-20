Authorities Want School To Provide Report On Student’s Alleged Academic Pressure

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The death of a 14-year-old student in Penang who fell from her school building has sparked renewed discussions about academic pressure in Malaysian schools after police discovered a suicide note citing her struggles to meet academic expectations.

The Form 2 student from Heng Ee High School reportedly wrote that she “could not get number one in class” before her death on Wednesday, during the school’s examination period.

For many parents and educators, this tragic incident hits close to home, raising questions about the intense academic competition that Malaysian students face daily.

The Northeast District Education Office has ordered the school to submit a comprehensive report, including the student’s academic performance and extracurricular activities.

Latest Tragedy Follows Similar Cases in KL, Seremban

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad confirmed that while the case is being investigated as sudden death with no criminal elements, it has prompted authorities to look more closely at student welfare.

At the Penang General Hospital morgue, the weight of the tragedy was palpable.

The victim’s mother, overcome with grief, alternated between silent despair and uncontrollable tears – a stark reminder of the human cost behind the statistics.

The funeral will be held at Leng How Koe Columbarium and Funeral Parlour, and proceedings are scheduled for today (20 November).

This incident follows two similar tragedies, including the recent death of a student at Kuen Cheng High School in Kuala Lumpur in October and another case at a private school in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, earlier this month.

“Let Her Leave In Peace.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother requested the press not to photograph her daughter while receiving representatives from the school’s board of directors and the parent-teacher association (PTA).

Seri Delima assemblyman Wong Hon Wai also arrived at the funeral parlour to pay his respects and console the bereaved family.

He mentioned that the deceased and her family were his constituents, which prompted his visit.

The DAP lawmaker expressed hope that schools and parents will pay more attention to their children to prevent such tragedies.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

