[Watch] The Night Shift Nobody Sees: Elderly Woman’s RM4 Cardboard Collection At 2AM

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the quiet hours when most of us are deep in sleep, a different world awakens on our city streets.

At 2 AM, while many of us rest in air-conditioned comfort, an elderly woman pushes her cart loaded with cardboard boxes – her night’s work worth merely RM4.

The heartbreaking encounter was shared on Facebook by user Cahya Icha, who spotted and approached the elderly woman.

The scene, now viral on social media, paints a stark picture of urban poverty that many of us scroll past on our smartphones.

“Aunty, have you eaten?” The simple question from the concerned woman carries weight in a country where we greet each other by asking about meals.

Dignity in Hardship

The aunty revealed she sleeps during the day – a complete reversal of the natural rhythm most of us take for granted.

When offered RM50, far more than the RM4 worth of her cardboard collection, the elderly aunty initially declined the gesture.

However, at the woman’s gentle insistence, she finally accepted the money – a moment that speaks volumes about the dignity and humility of our elderly, even in times of hardship.

The aunty, carrying a mop and a recycling bag from 99 Speedmart, represents countless elderly Malaysians who should enjoy their golden years but work through the night instead.

The mop in her possession suggests this might not be her only means of earning a living.

As you read this, perhaps from the comfort of your home or office, consider this: While we worry about our next vacation or latest gadget purchase, some of our elderly are pushing carts in the dead of night, collecting cardboard for mere ringgit.

Norma hidup di Singapura. Warga emas yg dah tak mampu berdiri tegak pun masih perlu kerja. Pergi lah pasaraya, stesen minyak, dan mana2 perniagaan yg ada cashier atau cleaner. Mesti ada jumpa pemandangan mcm ni. Berbeza dengan kita di Malaysia, dah tua banyak yg hanya berehat dan… pic.twitter.com/r0ae5kWIIS — F L Y (@malays1anreject) March 10, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.