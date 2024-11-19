Mechanic Needs RM70k For Surgery After Hit-and-Run Injury

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lee Poh Hoe, 50, who is already disabled in his left hand, was involved in a hit-and-run accident two months ago in Butterworth, Penang, while returning home from work.

The incident left him immobile with severe knee injuries requiring ligament reconstruction and meniscus repair surgery, but the RM70,000 surgical cost is beyond his means.

Lee, a mechanic living in Taman Bagan in Butterworth, lives with his five-month-pregnant wife, Zheng Fang Ni (transliteration), and their five-year-old daughter.

During a press conference with Penang Adventist Hospital’s charity department, Lee appealed for public donations to raise the money needed for surgery.

I was thrown heavily to the ground, injuring my left shoulder, ribs, arm, hip, and leg. The most severe injuries are the torn ligaments and meniscus in my left knee, making it extremely painful to walk.

Struggles to Support Family Despite Hardships

The cruel irony isn’t lost on Lee.

Fighting back tears, Lee said, “If it weren’t for my pregnant wife, who has thalassemia, and our young daughter, I might have given up.”

In 2013, he lost the use of his left hand in another accident but kept working, determined to provide for his family.

Now, with torn ligaments and a shattered meniscus, the RM4,300 monthly income he earned as a mechanic has vanished, along with his ability to walk.

Besides caring for my wife and daughter, I also need to look after my mother-in-law who had a stroke. We’re now surviving on my meager savings.

The Final Stand

All public donations, regardless of the amount, will go directly towards Lee’s medical expenses.

As Lee contemplates his unborn child’s future, his plea is simple.

I just want to stand again, to work again, to be the father and husband my family needs. Members of the public who wish to help can donate to CIMB Bank account number 8605007005 under the name Penang Adventist Hospital Charity Fund.

Those interested in obtaining a tax-exemption receipt can contact the hospital at 012-4350701 or email charity@pah.com.my.

For more information, the public can also contact Penang Adventist Hospital at 04-2227603, 04, 05, 06, or 44.

[Parts of this article were adapted from Guang Ming Daily

