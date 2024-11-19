TRP
Malaysian Couple Is Still Looking For Missing Cat After It “Ran Away” From Pet Sitter
Malaysian Couple Is Still Looking For Missing Cat After It “Ran Away” From Pet Sitter

Mita was about to pickup her cat when the pet sitter in Putrajaya said the cat has gone missing.

November 19, 2024

It’s every pet owner’s nightmare when the pet sitter they trust loses the pet in their care. This recently happened to Twitter user Mita (@ansamr_) who left her British Shorthair cat named Sara under the care of a pet sitter in Putrajaya on 5 November before going away for two weeks.

Mita shared that she only received word that her cat was missing after she messaged the pet sitter to schedule a pickup time on 17 November, the same day she landed back home in Malaysia.

To Mita’s shock, the pet sitter claimed Sara was missing and believed it could have escaped through an open window. The cat was allegedly nowhere to be found after searching the whole house.

The pet sitter ended the message by saying she would inform the neighbourhood chat or group about the missing cat.

Mita said it was supposed to be a happy reunion with Sara and she cried the whole day because she was worried about her cat.

Mita’s husband requested some money from the pet sitter as compensation while the pet sitter looked for the cat. They promised to return the money if the cat was found safe.

He told the pet sitter that they would like to avoid legal action because the pet sitter is still young and still has a long future ahead.

However, the pet sitter did not meet them even when the couple waited in front of her house.

In the screenshot shared, the pet sitter claimed she was busy and had to take care of her ailing father and prepare her sister for school the next day.

To rub salt into the wound, Mita found that the pet sitter posted two pet-sitting advertisements on Facebook instead of actively looking for the missing cat.

Mita and her family and friends had tried searching for the cat around Putrajaya for two days. She was also touched that strangers tried to help with the search. At the time of writing, the cat remains missing.

Due to the pet sitter’s evasive answers, many claimed the pet sitter had sold Mita’s cat and was pretending that the cat ran away on its own. They felt the pet sitter’s answers sounded rehearsed.

They also found it strange that the pet sitter didn’t immediately inform the owners about the missing cat.

A netizen wondered if the cat could be traced through its microchip. In response, another person explained that owners cannot trace their pet’s location through the microchip.

The pet can only be aided or returned if someone finds the pet and gets to scan the microchip for details such as a home address or phone number. The alternative is to equip your pet with a location tracker such as Apple’s AirTag or a GPS collar.

Many people hoped that Mita would be reunited with Sara the cat soon. Meanwhile, this experience showed others that it might be safer to send their pets to a proper pet hotel that’s equipped with CCTV for peace of mind.

