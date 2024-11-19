Malaysian Couple Is Still Looking For Missing Cat After It “Ran Away” From Pet Sitter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s every pet owner’s nightmare when the pet sitter they trust loses the pet in their care. This recently happened to Twitter user Mita (@ansamr_) who left her British Shorthair cat named Sara under the care of a pet sitter in Putrajaya on 5 November before going away for two weeks.

Mita shared that she only received word that her cat was missing after she messaged the pet sitter to schedule a pickup time on 17 November, the same day she landed back home in Malaysia.

To Mita’s shock, the pet sitter claimed Sara was missing and believed it could have escaped through an open window. The cat was allegedly nowhere to be found after searching the whole house.

Left my cat at a petsitter on 5/11 bcs I had to go abroad. Landed today only to find out that my cat is missing



Last seen this morning at Putrajaya Precint 15

Kucing BSH female 10 months warna kelabu

Ada line2 pekat di ekor



Please2 RT and help us find her 😭😭😭😭🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ef171SBT31 — mita (@ansamr_) November 17, 2024

The pet sitter ended the message by saying she would inform the neighbourhood chat or group about the missing cat.

Mita said it was supposed to be a happy reunion with Sara and she cried the whole day because she was worried about her cat.

Mita’s husband requested some money from the pet sitter as compensation while the pet sitter looked for the cat. They promised to return the money if the cat was found safe.

He told the pet sitter that they would like to avoid legal action because the pet sitter is still young and still has a long future ahead.

However, the pet sitter did not meet them even when the couple waited in front of her house.

My husband requested some amount of money as collateral selagi mana Sara tidak dijumpai but we’d refund the money 100% back to the sitter if she’s found in a safe condition, but she ignored our request walaupun kami dah berada di depan rumah dia for an hour to discuss verbally pic.twitter.com/RBY6h9GVil — mita (@ansamr_) November 18, 2024

In the screenshot shared, the pet sitter claimed she was busy and had to take care of her ailing father and prepare her sister for school the next day.

To rub salt into the wound, Mita found that the pet sitter posted two pet-sitting advertisements on Facebook instead of actively looking for the missing cat.

Mita and her family and friends had tried searching for the cat around Putrajaya for two days. She was also touched that strangers tried to help with the search. At the time of writing, the cat remains missing.

And these are all from total strangers, that have empathy dan betul2 cintakan haiwan. Risaukan Sara yang keseorangan kat luar 😭.



Tak lupa juga kawan2 and keluarga yg turut tolong and berikan semangat, ya Allah semoga Allah permudahkan urusan semua org juga 😭🙏🏻 — mita (@ansamr_) November 18, 2024

Due to the pet sitter’s evasive answers, many claimed the pet sitter had sold Mita’s cat and was pretending that the cat ran away on its own. They felt the pet sitter’s answers sounded rehearsed.

They also found it strange that the pet sitter didn’t immediately inform the owners about the missing cat.

A netizen wondered if the cat could be traced through its microchip. In response, another person explained that owners cannot trace their pet’s location through the microchip.

The pet can only be aided or returned if someone finds the pet and gets to scan the microchip for details such as a home address or phone number. The alternative is to equip your pet with a location tracker such as Apple’s AirTag or a GPS collar.

Many people hoped that Mita would be reunited with Sara the cat soon. Meanwhile, this experience showed others that it might be safer to send their pets to a proper pet hotel that’s equipped with CCTV for peace of mind.

Why does the sitter response sounds a bit, er sus? All that typed out as though she already “rehearsed” what type Dan kenapa immediately “saya nak keluar cari” lepas type all that? Kenapa tak keluar cari terus lepas tak jumpa dlm rumah. 🚩 — Libran99 (@libran9279) November 17, 2024

Patutnya bila hilang, dia inform you terus. Ini tak, you wsp dia cakap nak datang ambik baru la dia cerita kata hilang and all. — ameryyy (@ardenadya) November 18, 2024

My bet is the sitter sold your cat. The audacity to post a pet sitting add while your cat is still missing is so suspicious. It’s a british short hair , probably sold for a good amount. Proceed je dengan legal action. — Anwar (@anwarspective) November 18, 2024

Alasan petsitter ni banyak, unreasonable, full of excuse. Tiber jaga mak ayah nenek sume sakit, ayat ayat orang scam selalu mcm ni. Irresponsible lahh, should be bayar compensation or penalty ke. If not senang je dah hilang , duit pun dia dpat. Banyak cantik — Asyikin Alliman (@AsyikinAlliman) November 18, 2024

Hello. I hope you'll find your cat soon. If you see any stray cats in the area, please talk to them and tell them that if they see your cat, ask her to go back to the place she was coming from. Hopefully she'll be found soon — 'A 🤍🩶 (@platinumswifts) November 18, 2024

Please, next time tolong hantar kucing ke cat hotel. Not just any cat hotel but cat hotel yang kawasan boarding dilengkapi dengan CCTV & we as an owner boleh visit & check the boarding area before deciding to send out kids there. Bila traveling ni kita nak kan peace of mind. — Mo Ezz (@ezzthedon) November 18, 2024

My cats are all microchipped. But even if you do, you can't trace their location. Unless someone found them and sent them to the vet or rescuer that had the reader, only then they'll be able to contact you.



Better to have an Airtag or GPS collar if you want to be safe. — Miss Mott (@MissMottt) November 18, 2024

